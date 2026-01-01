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Poster of Live for Life
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Live for Life
6.8

Live for Life

, 1967
Vivre pour vivre
France, Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Live for Life
6.8

Cast

Yves Montand
Yves Montand
Robert Colomb
Candice Bergen
Candice Bergen
Candice
Annie Girardot
Annie Girardot
Catherine Colomb
Irène Tunc
Mireille
Anouk Ferjac
Jacqueline
Uta Taeger
Maid
Jean Collomb
Waiter
Jean Collomb
Waiter
Michel Parbot
Michel
Jacques Portet
Photographer
Jacques Portet
Photographer
Louis Lyonnet
Le chef des mercenaires
Director Claude Lelouch
Writer Claude Lelouch, Pierre Uytterhoeven
Composer Francis Lai
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 13 September 1967
Release date
13 September 1967 France
Production Les Films Ariane, Les Productions Artistes Associés, Vides Cinematografica
Also known as
Vivre pour vivre, Live for Life, Vivir por vivir, A trăi pentru a trăi, Elää elääkseen, Élni az életért, Lebe das Leben, Lev for at leve, Leva för att leva, Leve for å leve, Leven om te leven, Leven om the Leven, Viver para Viver, Viver por Viver, Vivere per vivere, Vivir para vivir, Yaşamak için, Zise gia tin zoi, Zít a uzít, Živeti radi života, Żyć, aby żyć, Да живееш за да живееш, Жить, чтобы жить, パリのめぐり逢い

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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