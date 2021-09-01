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Poster of Captain Blood
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Captain Blood
6.3

Captain Blood

, 1960
Le Capitan
France, Italy / Action, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Captain Blood
6.3

Synopsis

The young King Louis XIII is dominated by his mother Marie de Medici and her favorite Concino Concini . Francois de Capestang, a faithful knight falls for the daughter of the Duke of Angouleme that conspires against the Crown by his side.

Cast

Jean Marais
Jean Marais
François de Capestan
Bourvil
Bourvil
Cogolin
Elsa Martinelli
Gisèle d'Angoulême
Pierrette Bruno
Giuseppa
Guy Delorme
Rinaldo
Lise Delamare
Marie de Médicis
Annie Anderson
Béatrice de Beaufort
Jacqueline Porel
Léonora Galigaï
Jean-Paul Coquelin
Vitry
Raphaël Patorni
Le duc d'Angoulême
Director André Hunebelle
Writer Jean Halain, Pierre Foucaud, André Hunebelle, Michel Zévaco
Composer Jean Marion
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 5 October 1960
Release date
23 January 1962 Argentina
7 December 1961 Denmark
14 July 1961 Finland
5 October 1960 France
26 January 1961 Germany
24 October 1960 Italy
15 September 1961 Mexico
16 December 1960 Portugal
10 April 1961 Sweden
11 November 1960 USA
22 January 1962 Uruguay
Production Production Artistique et Cinématographique (PAC), Pathé Consortium Cinéma, Da.Ma. Cinematografica
Also known as
Le capitan, El capitán, Kapitán, Mein Schwert für den König, A kapitány, Căpitanul, Captain Blood, El Capitano - seikkailujen mies, I aihmalotos tou pyrgou, Il capitano del re, Kapitan, Lynende kårder, Mac osvete, Med blodig klinga, Mit sværd for Frankrig, O Capitão do Rei, O Grande Capitão, Serce i szpada, The Invincible Swordsman, The King's Swordsman (1960), Капитан, Капитанът, Капітан, 快傑キャピタン, Le Capitan - Mein Schwert für den König, Η Αιχμάλωτη του Πύργου, Η Αιχμάλωτος του Πύργου

Film rating

6.3
Rate 14 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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