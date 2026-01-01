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His Name Was Robert
6.5
His Name Was Robert
, 1967
Evo Zvali Robert
USSR / Sci-Fi, Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
6.5
Cast
Oleg Strizhenov
Sergey Kuklin
Marianna Vertinskaya
Tanya
Aleksey Dranitsyn
Dirizhyor
Panteleymon Krymov
Mashinist parovoza
Nina Mamayeva
Katya - laborantka
Mikhail Pugovkin
Mikhail Knopkin
Marcel Marceau
Marcel Marceau
Nikolay Makeyev
nachalnik laboratorii No.1
Vladimir Pobol
Gennadiy Dmitriyevich - rabotnik laboratorii No. 1
Igor Yefimov
sosed Kulkina
Director
Ilya Olshvanger
Writer
Lev Kuklin
,
Yuzef Printsev
Composer
Andrei Petrov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
1967
World premiere
12 June 1967
Release date
12 June 1967
Russia
12+
Production
Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Evo Zvali Robert, His Name Was Robert, We Called Him Robert, Его звали Роберт, Ego Zvali Robert
More
Film rating
6.5
Rate
15
votes
6.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Quotes
Robert
What is a 'bastard'?
Sergei
A person who breaks into other people's conversations.
[subtitled version]
Showtimes
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