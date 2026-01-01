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Poster of His Name Was Robert
6.5
Kinoafisha Films His Name Was Robert
6.5

His Name Was Robert

, 1967
Evo Zvali Robert
USSR / Sci-Fi, Comedy / 18+
Poster of His Name Was Robert
6.5

Cast

Oleg Strizhenov
Oleg Strizhenov
Sergey Kuklin
Marianna Vertinskaya
Marianna Vertinskaya
Tanya
Aleksey Dranitsyn
Dirizhyor
Panteleymon Krymov
Panteleymon Krymov
Mashinist parovoza
Nina Mamayeva
Katya - laborantka
Mikhail Pugovkin
Mikhail Pugovkin
Mikhail Knopkin
Marcel Marceau
Marcel Marceau
Nikolay Makeyev
nachalnik laboratorii No.1
Vladimir Pobol
Gennadiy Dmitriyevich - rabotnik laboratorii No. 1
Igor Yefimov
sosed Kulkina
Director Ilya Olshvanger
Writer Lev Kuklin, Yuzef Printsev
Composer Andrei Petrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 12 June 1967
Release date
12 June 1967 Russia 12+
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Evo Zvali Robert, His Name Was Robert, We Called Him Robert, Его звали Роберт, Ego Zvali Robert

Film rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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