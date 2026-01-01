Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Snow Maiden
7.0
Kinoafisha Films The Snow Maiden
7.0

The Snow Maiden

, 1969
Snegurochka
USSR / Fairy Tale, Children's, Musical / 18+
Poster of The Snow Maiden
7.0

Cast

Yevghenia Filonova
Snow Maiden
Pavel Kadochnikov
Pavel Kadochnikov
Tsar Berendey
Evgeniy Zharikov
Evgeniy Zharikov
Lel
Irina Gubanova
Irina Gubanova
Kupava
Natalya Klimova
Valeri Malyshev
Brusilo
Boris Khimichev
Misghir
Sergey Filippov
Sergey Filippov
Andrei Apsolon
Lyubov Malinovskaya
Valentina Pugachyova
Director Pavel Kadochnikov
Writer Pavel Kadochnikov, Leonid Lyubashevsky, Aleksandr Ostrovskiy
Composer Vladislav Kladnitskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 12 October 1968
Release date
12 October 1968 Russia 12+
20 December 1968 USA
12 October 1968 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio, Vtoroe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Snegurochka, Снегурочка, Hópelyhecske, I Hionati sto dasos ton oneiron, La reina de las nieves, Lumivalgeke, The Snow Maiden, Η Χιονάτη στο δάσος των ονείρων, Ledová víla

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Snow Maiden

The Mystery of the Third Planet
The Mystery of the Third Planet Animation, Adventure, Family, Sci-Fi
1981, USSR
8.0
Adventures of Mowgli
Adventures of Mowgli Adventure
1973, USSR
7.0
The Golden Horns
The Golden Horns Family, Fairy Tale
1972, USSR
6.0
Vinni-Pukh i den zabot
Vinni-Pukh i den zabot Family, Animation, Short
1972, USSR
8.0
Po sledam bremenskikh muzykantov
Po sledam bremenskikh muzykantov Musical, Animation, Fantasy, Family
1971, USSR
7.0
Varvara-beauty
Varvara-beauty Children's, Fairy Tale
1969, USSR
7.0
Bremenskie muzykanty
Bremenskie muzykanty Family, Animation, Musical, Fairy Tale
1969, USSR
7.0
The Snow Queen
The Snow Queen Family, Fairy Tale
1966, USSR
6.0
Jack Frost
Jack Frost Children's, Family, Fairy Tale
1964, USSR
7.0
Snezhnaya koroleva
Snezhnaya koroleva Animation, Fantasy, Drama, Family
1957, USSR
7.0
Stepan's Remembrance
Stepan's Remembrance Fairy Tale
1976, USSR
6.0
Vreau să cânt Musical
1979, USSR
1.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more