Cast
Yevghenia Filonova
Snow Maiden
Cast and Crew
Composer
Vladislav Kladnitskiy
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
1969
World premiere
12 October 1968
Release date
|12 October 1968
|Russia
|
|12+
|20 December 1968
|USA
|
|
|12 October 1968
|USSR
|
|
Production
Lenfilm Studio, Vtoroe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Snegurochka, Снегурочка, Hópelyhecske, I Hionati sto dasos ton oneiron, La reina de las nieves, Lumivalgeke, The Snow Maiden, Η Χιονάτη στο δάσος των ονείρων, Ledová víla