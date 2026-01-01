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6.9
Kinoafisha
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Grandmother’s Little Goat
6.9
Grandmother’s Little Goat
, 1963
Grandmother’s Little Goat
USSR / Animation, Children's / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.9
Cast
Yuliya Yulskaya
Kid
Yelena Ponsova
Grandma
Anatoliy Papanov
Wolf
Nikolay Grabbe
Wolf
Georgy Vitsin
Wolf
Emmanuil Kaminka
Narrator
Director
Leonid Amalrik
Composer
Nikita Bogoslovskiy
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
18 minutes
Production year
1963
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Babushkin kozlik, The Grandma's Goat, Бабушкин козлик
More
Cartoon rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Stills
Showtimes
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