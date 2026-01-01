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Poster of Grandmother’s Little Goat
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Grandmother’s Little Goat
6.9

Grandmother’s Little Goat

, 1963
Grandmother’s Little Goat
USSR / Animation, Children's / 18+
Poster of Grandmother’s Little Goat
6.9

Cast

Yuliya Yulskaya
Yuliya Yulskaya
Kid
Yelena Ponsova
Grandma
Anatoliy Papanov
Anatoliy Papanov
Wolf
Nikolay Grabbe
Wolf
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Wolf
Emmanuil Kaminka
Narrator
Director Leonid Amalrik
Composer Nikita Bogoslovskiy
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 18 minutes
Production year 1963
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Babushkin kozlik, The Grandma's Goat, Бабушкин козлик

Cartoon rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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