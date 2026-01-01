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5.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Shutki
5.8
Shutki
, 1963
Shutki
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.8
Cast
Maria Vinogradova
The Chicken
Sergey Tseyts
Narrator
Tatyana Stroganova
The Duckling
Director
Lev Atamanov
Writer
Vladimir Suteev
Composer
Andrey Babaev
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1963
World premiere
30 January 1963
Release date
30 January 1963
USSR
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Shutki, Jokes, Шутки
More
Cartoon rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Stills
Showtimes
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