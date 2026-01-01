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Kinoafisha Films Iz Nyu Yorka v Yasnuyu Polyanu

Iz Nyu Yorka v Yasnuyu Polyanu

, 1962
Iz Nyu Yorka v Yasnuyu Polyanu
USSR / Romantic / 18+

Cast

Nikolay Gusev
Anna Shilova
Director Fridrikh Ermler
Writer Vladimir Vaynshtok
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 45 minutes
Production year 1962
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Iz Nyu Yorka v Yasnuyu Polyanu, Из Нью-Йорка в Ясную Поляну, From New York to Issanaia Poliana, Z Nowego Jorku do Jasnej Polany

Film rating

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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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