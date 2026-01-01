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Poster of Le Plus vieux metier du monde
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Le Plus vieux metier du monde
5.4

Le Plus vieux metier du monde

, 1967
Le Plus vieux metier du monde
France, West Germany, Italy / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Le Plus vieux metier du monde
5.4

Cast

Michèle Mercier
Michèle Mercier
Brit (segment: Ère préhistorique)
Enrico Maria Salerno
Rak (segment: Ère préhistorique)
Anna Karina
Anna Karina
Jeanne Moreau
Mimi Guillotine (segment: Mademoiselle Mimi)
Gabriele Tinti
L'uomo del mar (segment: Ère préhistorique)
Elsa Martinelli
Domitilla (segment: Nuits romaines)
Gastone Moschin
Flavius (segment: Nuits romaines)
Giancarlo Cobelli
Menippo, le poète (segment: Nuits romaines)
Catherine Samie
Catherine Samie
Toinette (segment: Mademoiselle Mimi)
Jean-Claude Brialy
Jean-Claude Brialy
Philibert (segment: Mademoiselle Mimi)
Jean Richard
Le commissaire du peuple (segment: Mademoiselle Mimi)
Director Mauro Bolognini, Jean-Luc Godard, Claude Autant-Lara, Franco Indovina, Michael Pfleghar, Philippe de Broca
Writer Ennio Flaiano, Daniel Boulanger, Georges Tabet, André Tabet
Composer Michel Legrand
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / West Germany / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 5 April 1967
Release date
20 November 1967 Denmark
19 January 1968 Finland
21 April 1967 France
5 April 1967 Germany
20 October 1967 Great Britain
19 July 1967 Italy
25 December 1971 Japan
17 August 1967 Netherlands
24 October 1974 Portugal
7 February 1974 Spain
8 November 1967 USA
30 August 1969 Uruguay
Production Athos Films, Franco London Films, Francoriz Production
Also known as
Le plus vieux métier du monde, The Oldest Profession, Das älteste Gewerbe der Welt, Mademoiselle Mimi, A Mais Antiga Profissão do Mundo, A világ legősibb mestersége, Anticipation, Anticipation, ou l'amour en l'an 2000, Aujourd'hui, Az Eshgh ta Havas, Dünyanın en eski mesleği, El amor a través de los siglos, El amor a través del tiempo, El oficio más viejo del mundo, Het oudste beroep van de Wereld, Kvindens ældste erhverv, L'amore attraverso i secoli, L'amour à travers les âges, L'ère préhistorique, La belle époque, Love Through the Centuries, Maailman vanhin ammatti, Najstarszy zawód świata, Nuits romaines, O Amor Através dos Séculos, O Amor Através dos Tempos, Paris Today, Roman Nights, Seniausia profesija pasaulyje, The Gay Nineties, The Oldest Profession in the World, The Prehistoric Era, To pio palio epaggelma tou kosmou, Το πιο παλιό επάγγελμα του κόσμου, Древнейшая профессия в мире, 愛すべき女・女たち

Film rating

5.4
Rate 12 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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