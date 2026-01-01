Menu
Boom!
6.2 IMDb Rating: 5.5
Boom!

Boom!

Boom 18+
Synopsis

Explores the confrontation between the woman who has everything, including emptiness, and a penniless poet who has nothing but the ability to fill a wealthy woman's needs.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 26 May 1968
Release date
4 October 1968 Germany 16
26 May 1968 USA
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $413
Production World Film Services, Moon Lake, John Heyman Productions
Also known as
Boom, Boom!, Brandung, El ángel de la muerte, Бум, Aşkı Arayan Kadın, Choque, Goforth, Hendes sidste sommer, La mujer maldita, La scogliera dei desideri, O Homem que Veio de Longe, På kvällen den sista dagen, Sunburst, Tuonen enkeli, Ανεμοδαρμένος λόφος, 夕なぎ（1968）
Director
Joseph Losey
Cast
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Richard Burton
Richard Burton
Noël Coward
Joanna Shimkus
Michael Dunn
Cast and Crew
6.2
5.5 IMDb
Quotes
Flora 'Sissy' Goforth Did somebody tell you I was dying this summer? Did somebody tip you off that Sissy Goforth was about to go forth this summer?
Chris Flanders Yes. That's why I came.
Flora 'Sissy' Goforth Well, well. I've escorted six husbands to the eternal threshold and come back alone without them. Now it's my turn. I've no choice but to do it, but I want to do it alone. I don't want to be escorted. I want to go forth alone. And you... you counted on touching my heart because you knew I was dying. Well, you miscalculated with this one. The milk train doesn't stop here anymore.
