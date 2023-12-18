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Poster of The Magnificent Seven
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Magnificent Seven
6.9

The Magnificent Seven

, 1960
The Magnificent Seven
USA / Western, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Magnificent Seven
6.9

Cast

Yul Brynner
Yul Brynner
Chris Larabee Adams
James Coburn
James Coburn
Britt
Robert Vaughn
Lee
Brad Dexter
Harry Luck
Jorge Martínez de Hoyos
Hilario
Rosenda Monteros
Charles Bronson
Bernardo O'Reilly
Eli Wallach
Calvera
Vladimir Sokoloff
Old Man
Steve McQueen
Steve McQueen
Vin Tanner
Horst Buchholz
Chico
Director John Sturges
Writer Akira Kurosawa, Walter Bernstein, William Roberts
Composer Elmer Bernstein
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 1960
Online premiere 1 January 1995
World premiere 14 April 1960
Release date
15 December 1960 Argentina
30 October 1961 Australia G
24 November 1960 Brazil
23 October 1960 Canada
14 January 2016 Czechia
21 August 1964 Czechoslovakia
5 July 1961 Denmark
17 February 1961 Finland
1 February 1961 France
22 October 1960 Germany
14 April 1961 Great Britain
14 December 1961 Greece
14 September 1961 Hong Kong
25 March 1971 Hungary
14 April 1960 Ireland
1 March 1961 Italy
1 May 1976 Japan
1 June 1961 Mexico
20 July 1961 Netherlands
3 April 1961 Norway
12 October 1960 Philippines
1 September 1962 Poland
14 December 1961 Portugal
10 November 2016 Slovakia
19 July 1961 South Africa
27 February 1961 Spain
26 June 1961 Sweden
1 March 1964 Turkey
12 October 1960 USA
18 June 1962 USSR
31 July 1961 Uruguay
Budget $2,000,000
Worldwide Gross $416
Production The Mirisch Company, Alpha Productions
Also known as
The Magnificent Seven, Siete hombres y un destino, Die glorreichen Sieben, Los siete magníficos, Les sept mercenaires, Sedmorica veličanstvenih, Sedem veličastnih, Великолепная семёрка, 7 djärva män, 7 rohkeaa miestä, 7 rohkeata miestä, 7 vågade livet, A hét mesterlövész, Bảy Tay Súng Oai Hùng, Cei șapte magnifici, De syv uovervinnelige, Els set magnífics, Haft delavar, I magnifici sette, Koya no shichinin, Les 7 mercenaires, Os Sete Magníficos, Šaunioji septyniukė, Sedem statočných, Sedm statecnych, Sedm statečných, Seitsemän rohkeaa miestä, Sete Homens e um Destino, Siedmiu wspaniałych, Sju djärva män, Syv mænd sejrer, Syv uovervinnelige, Yedi silahşörler, Και οι 7 ήταν υπέροχοι, Και οι επτά ήταν υπέροχοι, Και οι εφτά ήταν υπέροχοι, Великолепната седморка, Неперевершена сімка, Чудесна сімка, Чудова сімка, 황야의 7인, 荒野の七人, 荡寇七侠传, 豪勇七蛟龍, 豪勇七蛟龙, I magnifici sette (1960), Die glorreichen Sieben - The Magnificent Seven, Sju vågade livet, Великолепная 7, Yedi silahsörler, Седморица величанствених

Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
7.7 IMDb
Updated 18 December 2023
Listen to the
soundtrack The Magnificent Seven

Quotes

Miguel We're ashamed to live here. Our fathers are... cowards.
[O'Reilly takes the boy over his knee and spanks him]
O'Reilly [harshly] Don't you ever say that again about your fathers, because they are not cowards! You think I am brave because I carry a gun? Well, your fathers are much braver because they carry responsibility, for you, your brothers, your sisters, and your mothers. And this responsibility is like a big rock that weighs a ton. It bends and it twists them until finally it buries them under the ground. And there's nobody says they have to do this. They do it because they love you, and because they want to. I have never had this kind of courage. Running a farm, working like a mule every day with no guarantee anything will ever come of it. This is bravery. That's why I never even started anything like that... that's why I never will.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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