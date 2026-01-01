Kogda derevya byli bolshimi, Когда деревья были большими, Als die Bäume groß waren, Amikor a fák még nagyok voltak, Gdy drzewa były duże, Kai medžiai buvo dideli, Ko so bila drevesa velika, Kun puut olivat isoja, Otan ta dendra isan megala, Quand les arbres étaient grands, When the Trees Were Tall, Gdy drzewa byly duze, KOGDA DEREVIA BYLI BOLCHIMI
Film rating
7.8
Rate10 votes
7.6IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.