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Poster of When the Trees Were Tall
7.8
Kinoafisha Films When the Trees Were Tall
7.8

When the Trees Were Tall

, 1961
Kogda derevya byli bolshimi
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of When the Trees Were Tall
7.8

Cast

Arkady Trusov
Grisha - chairman of the village
Vasily Shukshin
Vasily Shukshin
Chairman of the Kolkhoz
Vera Orlova
Viktor Pavlov
Viktor Pavlov
Postman
Georgi Shapovalov
Danuta Stolyarskaya
Yevgeniya Melnikova
Conductor
Yekaterina Mazurova
Anastasiya Borisovna
Yelena Korolyova
Yelena Korolyova
Nyurka
Inna Gulaya
Inna Gulaya
Natasha
Leonid Kuravlyov
Leonid Kuravlyov
Lenka
Lyudmila Chursina
Lyudmila Chursina
Zoya
Director Lev Kulidzhanov
Writer Nikolai Figurovsky
Composer Leonid Afanasyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1961
World premiere 25 December 1961
Release date
25 March 1962 Russia 0+
19 August 1962 Finland
1 May 1962 France
20 February 1965 USA
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Kogda derevya byli bolshimi, Когда деревья были большими, Als die Bäume groß waren, Amikor a fák még nagyok voltak, Gdy drzewa były duże, Kai medžiai buvo dideli, Ko so bila drevesa velika, Kun puut olivat isoja, Otan ta dendra isan megala, Quand les arbres étaient grands, When the Trees Were Tall, Gdy drzewa byly duze, KOGDA DEREVIA BYLI BOLCHIMI

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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