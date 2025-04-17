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Poster of Untamable Angelique
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Untamable Angelique
6.3

Untamable Angelique

, 1967
Indomptable Angélique
France, Germany, Italy / Romantic, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Untamable Angelique
6.3

Synopsis

In the fourth of the Angélique series, the heroine sets sail in hopes of discovering the truth about a man she once loved and lost.

Cast

Michèle Mercier
Michèle Mercier
Angélique de Peyrac
Robert Hossein
Robert Hossein
Jeoffrey de Peyrac
Roger Pigaut
Le Marquis d'Escrainville
Christian Rode
Le Duc de Vivonne
Ettore Manni
Jason
Bruno Dietrich
Coriano
Pasquale Martino
Savary
Sieghardt Rupp
Millerand
Poldo Bendandi
Angélique's buyer
Omero Capanna
Soldier
Director Bernard Borderie
Writer Anne Golon, Serge Golon, Bernard Borderie, Francis Cosne
Composer Michel Magne
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Germany / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1967
Online premiere 17 April 2025
World premiere 1 January 1967
Release date
21 October 1967 France
26 October 1967 Germany
1 February 1969 Poland 16
1 January 1967 USA
Production Cinéphonic, Compagnie Industrielle et Commerciale Cinématographique (CICC), Films Borderie
Also known as
Indomptable Angélique, Untamable Angelique, Angelika ja merirosvo, Nezkrotná Angelika, Неукротимая Анжелика, A fékezhetetlen Angélique, A Indomável Angélica, A legyőzhetetlen Angélique, Angelika wśród piratów, Angeliki, i axiolatrefti, Angelique 4, Angelique den vilda, Angelique i Marokko, Angélique Nổi Loạn, Angelique och piraten, Angélique og piraterne, Anjelik harem gözdesi, Indomável Angélica, Indomável Angelique, L'indomabile Angelica, Neîmblânzita Angelica, Neskrotná Angelika, Neukrotiva Andjelika, Ontembare Angelique, Unbezähmbare Angélique, Αγγελική, η αξιολάτρευτη, Αδάμαστη Αγγελική, Неприборкана Анжеліка, Неукротимата Анжелик, 百劫红颜·安琦丽珂4：不屈的安琦丽珂, 百劫红颜 安琦丽珂4：安琦丽珂, Angélique Indomptable, 百劫红颜 安琦丽珂4：不屈的安琦丽珂, Angelique 4 Indomptable Angelique

Film rating

6.3
Rate 15 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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