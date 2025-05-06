6.4Ya zhdu ptentsa
Ya zhdu ptentsa, 1966
USSR / Animation / 18+
Director Nikolay Serebryakov
Writer Dr. Seuss, Arkadiy Snesarev
Animated film details
Country USSR
Runtime 16 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 9 February 1966
Release date
|9 February 1966
|Russia
|0+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Based on “Horton Hatches the Egg” (Dr. Seuss, 1940)
Also known as
Ya zhdu ptentsa, I Am Waiting for the Baby Chick, Я жду птенца
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Similar films for Ya zhdu ptentsa
Velikie kholoda Animation
1969, USSR
6.7
Klubok Animation
1968, USSR
6.9
Ni bogu, ni chyortu Animation
1965, USSR
6.5
Vanya Datskiy Children's, Animation
1974, USSR
6.2
Khochu byt otvazhnym Short, Animation
1963, USSR
6.7
Zolochyonye lby Short, Animation
1971, USSR
5.9
Ne v shlyape schaste Animation, Short
1968, USSR
6.0
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
2026, Russia, Biography
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
2026, Canada / Czechia / Germany, Animation, Family
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama