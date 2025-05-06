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Poster of Ya zhdu ptentsa
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Ya zhdu ptentsa
6.4

Ya zhdu ptentsa

, 1966
Ya zhdu ptentsa
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Ya zhdu ptentsa
6.4
Director Nikolay Serebryakov
Writer Dr. Seuss, Arkadiy Snesarev
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 16 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 9 February 1966
Release date
9 February 1966 Russia 0+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Based on “Horton Hatches the Egg” (Dr. Seuss, 1940)
Also known as
Ya zhdu ptentsa, I Am Waiting for the Baby Chick, Я жду птенца

Cartoon rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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