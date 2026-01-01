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Poster of Hibernatus
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Hibernatus
6.7

Hibernatus

, 1969
Hibernatus
France, Italy / Comedy, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Hibernatus
6.7

Cast

Louis de Funes
Louis de Funes
Hubert de Tartas
Michael Lonsdale
Le professeur Édouard Loriebat
Bernard Alane
Paul Fournier
Annick Alane
Madame Crépin-Jaujard - la mère d'Evelyne
Claude Gensac
Edmée de Tartas
Olivier De Funès
Olivier De Funès
Didier de Tartas
Eliette Gensac
Evelyne Crépin-Jaujard
Martine Kelly
Sophie
Jacques Legras
L'avocat
Pascal Mazzotti
Le professeur Bibolini
Director Édouard Molinaro
Writer Jean Bernard-Luc, Jacques Vilfrid, Louis de Funes, Jean Halain
Composer Georges Delerue
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 2 September 1969
Release date
2 September 1969 Russia 12+
10 September 1969 France
6 March 1970 Germany
15 November 1969 Greece
6 September 1990 Hungary
10 September 1969 Sweden 7
Production Gaumont International, Rizzoli Film
Also known as
Hibernatus, El abuelo congelado, Onkel Paul, die große Pflaume, Замороженный, Bedstefar på glatis, Der Familienschreck, Der Schläfer, Der Winterschläfer, Die Giftnudel, Heves jeges, Karımın Dedesi, Louis de Funes e il nonno surgelato, Louis taut auf, Louis, der Giftzwerg, Nord-polaren, O Avozinho Congelado, O Avôzinho Congelado, Užšaldytas, Verdens sprøeste bestefar, Vriezen we dood dan vriezen we dood, Ο Louis de Funès κατεψυγμένος, Ο Λουί ντε Φυνές κατεψυγμένος, Заморожений, Замразеният, Loius de Funès - Onkel Paul, die große Pflaume, Ο παγωμένος

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Hubert de Tartas You believe yourself to be in 1900, eh? Well no! You are in 1970! Poof! And the North Pole? Does that mean anything to you, the North Pole? The North Pole! You've been frozen for sixty-five years in a block of ice and we only just found you intact two months ago!
Edmée de Tartas Hubert!
Hubert de Tartas [Hubert to Edmée] Shut up!
[Hubert to Paul]
Hubert de Tartas You are not twenty-five, you are ninety! Ninety! And you are the grandfather of your mother, that is to say, of my wife, and her name is not Clementine, her name is Edmée! Edmée! Her name is Edmée! Edmée! Edmée! Edmée! Edmée! Her name is Edmée! Edmée! Edmée! Edmée! Edmée! Edmée! Edmée! Edmée! Edmée! Edmée! Oh, I have things to- Hey! That's not all! That's not all!
[Hubert to the people on the balcony]
Hubert de Tartas And you, get the hell out of here! So, at the North Pole, you never had a horse accident!
Paul Fournier No?
Hubert de Tartas Never! You were shipwrecked! And in the face of death, you were stuffed with whiskey and fell into glycerin. So all that was left to do was to find some ice cream...
Paul Fournier For the whiskey?
Hubert de Tartas No! It is thanks to the ice, the whiskey, and the glycerin that you are still with us.
Paul Fournier Oh good.
Hubert de Tartas Do not interrupt to say "Oh good!", "Oh yes!", "Blah blah blah"!
[Hubert to the people on the balcony]
Hubert de Tartas No! Get out of here! Get out of here or I'll kill you!
[Hubert to Paul]
Hubert de Tartas No! Don't look up there! Look here! Things happened in sixty-five years! Things happened! Things happened! The War of '14! Poof! The War of '40! Poof! The Maxixe, the Mazurka, over! Everything works with electricity! Even guitars work with electricity and all that! How are you? Huh? Are things going well? Hee hee hee hee hee hee! So, tell me- No, look here! Airplanes, how fast do you think they can fly? Come on!
Paul Fournier They can fly forty?
Hubert de Tartas My poor little- Two thousand eight hundred kilometers an hour! They have the shape of a cigar and
[Hubert makes the noise of an airplane flying]
Hubert de Tartas ! Twice the speed of sound! You arrive in New York before you've left Paris! Because of time difference of course!
Paul Fournier Of course.
Hubert de Tartas Of course! So what do you think of that?
Paul Fournier That must use a lot of oil.
Hubert de Tartas Oil, that's all over! Now it's kerosene! We're waiting for atomic fuel! We're going to get atomic fuel! The atom, the neutrons,
[Hubert makes a sound to represent neutrons spinning]
Hubert de Tartas . And now, we're going to the moon! We're going to the moon in an insect!
Paul Fournier An insect?
Hubert de Tartas Oh yes, an insect module!
[Hubert makes a sound to represent a motor]
Hubert de Tartas An insect module! Men go crazy! Go crazy! Men go crazy!
[Hubert hums a strange melody]
Hubert de Tartas Men go crazy! Men go crazy! And I feel like I'm going crazy! Edmée! Edmée! Edmée! Edmée! Edmée! Edmée! Edmée! Edmée! Edmée!
Edmée de Tartas Hubert!
Hubert de Tartas I told him everything!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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