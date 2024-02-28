ProductionFreie Film Produktion GmbH & Co., Hamburg
Also known as
Kirmes, A búcsú, Anoixte tous tafous me ta heria sas, Chermesa, Death Carousel, Dezerter, I Hate the Nazis, Je ne voulais pas être un nazi, Kermesse, Kiermasz, Kirmes - hän joka pelkäsi, Kirmes 58, La storia di un disertore, Livets karusell, Los falsos héroes, The Fair, Todos somos cobardes, Ung desertör, Ярмарка
Film rating
7.2
Rate15 votes
7.3IMDb
Updated 28 February 2024
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.