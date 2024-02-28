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Poster of The Fair
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The Fair
7.2

The Fair

, 1960
Kirmes
West Germany, France / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Fair
7.2

Cast

Hans Mahnke
Paul Mertens
Juliette Mayniel
Annette
Götz George
Robert Mertens
Wolfgang Reichmann
Georg Höchert
Manja Behrens
Martha Mertens
Fritz Schmiedel
Priest
Erica Schramm
Eva Schumann
Elisabeth Goebel
Wirtin Balthausen
Benno Hoffmann
Wirt Balthausen
Irmgard Kleber
Else Mertens
Director Wolfgang Staudte
Writer Claus Hubalek, Wolfgang Staudte
Composer Werner Pohl
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country West Germany / France
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 2 July 1960
Release date
6 March 1964 Germany
25 September 1961 USSR
Production Freie Film Produktion GmbH & Co., Hamburg
Also known as
Kirmes, A búcsú, Anoixte tous tafous me ta heria sas, Chermesa, Death Carousel, Dezerter, I Hate the Nazis, Je ne voulais pas être un nazi, Kermesse, Kiermasz, Kirmes - hän joka pelkäsi, Kirmes 58, La storia di un disertore, Livets karusell, Los falsos héroes, The Fair, Todos somos cobardes, Ung desertör, Ярмарка

Film rating

7.2
Rate 15 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 28 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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