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Poster of Angelique and the King
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Angelique and the King
6.6

Angelique and the King

, 1965
Angélique et le roy
France, Italy, Germany / Family, Romantic, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Angelique and the King
6.6

Synopsis

In the third of the Angélique series, the heroine is sent on a mission by King Louis XIV, and later finds herself the subject of rumors.

Cast

Michèle Mercier
Michèle Mercier
Angélique de Plessis-Bellière
Robert Hossein
Robert Hossein
Jeoffrey de Peyrac
Jean Rochefort
Jean Rochefort
Desgrez
Jacques Toja
Louis XIV
Estella Blain
De Montespan
Fred Williams
Ràkóczi
Sami Frey
Bachtiary Bey
Pasquale Martino
Savary
Jean Parédès
Saint-Amon
René Lefèvre
Colbert
Director Bernard Borderie
Writer Anne Golon, Serge Golon, Alain Decaux, Bernard Borderie
Composer Michel Magne
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1965
Online premiere 17 April 2025
World premiere 31 January 1966
Release date
31 January 1966 France
31 January 1966 Germany
25 February 1966 Italy
31 January 1966 USA
2 September 1968 USSR
Production Films Borderie, Fono Roma, Francos Films
Also known as
Angélique et le roy, Angelique and the King, Angelika a král, Angelika ja kuningas, Анжелика и король, Angelica alla corte del re, Angélica e o Rei, Angélica na Corte do Rei, Angelica și regele, Angélica y el rey, Angelika a kráľ, Angelika i król, Angelique 3, Angelique e o Rei, Angelique en de koning, Angélique és a király, Angelique i kralj, Angelique och kungen, Angelique og kongen, Angélique og kongen, Angélique und der König, Angélique và Nhà Vua, Angélique Vol.3: Angélique and the King, Anjelik ve kral, I angeliki stin avli ton thavmaton, Yosmanin intikami, Η Αγγελική και ο βασιλιάς, Η Αγγελική στην αυλή των θαυμάτων, Анжелик и кралят, Анжеліка і король, 百劫红颜 安琦丽珂3：安琦丽珂与国王, 百劫红颜·安琦丽珂3：安琦丽珂与国王, Angelique 3 Angelique et le Roy

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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