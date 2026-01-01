Menu
Kinoafisha Films We Love You

We Love You

We Love You 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 12 October 1962
Release date
12 October 1962 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
My vas lyubim, Мы вас любим
Director
Eduard Bocharov
Cast
Pyotr Shcherbakov
Pyotr Shcherbakov
Ivan Ryzhov
Ivan Ryzhov
Kseniya Kozmina
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Cast and Crew
Film rating

4.4
Rate 11 votes
4.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
