Chappellet If I could have started five places ahead - just five - then I would've at least had good snow. I wouldn't have lost my balance in the ruts. I wouldn't have had to pull so hard after...

Claire No.

Chappellet What do you mean "no"? If I'd have started in the first 15, I could've won it.

Claire No. You just weren't good enough. That's all. You lost your strength, and then the bumps took you out. That's it. That's all there was to it. You gotta' have your strength right up to the end. These guys aren't amateurs. They're national heroes. You're trying to beat them out of their way of life. You're just not strong enough.

Chappellet [a bit sarcastically] Well, I'll take a Charles Atlas course this summer and build myself up, all right?