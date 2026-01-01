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Poster of Downhill Racer
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Downhill Racer
6.3

Downhill Racer

, 1969
Downhill Racer
USA / Sport, Drama / 18+
Poster of Downhill Racer
6.3

Synopsis

Quietly cocky Robert Redford joins U.S. ski team as downhill racer and clashes with the team's coach, played by Gene Hackman. Lots of good skiing action leading to an exciting climax.

Cast

Robert Redford
Robert Redford
Chappellet
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
Claire
Camilla Sparv
Carole
Jim McMullan
Creech
Karl Michael Vogler
Machet
Kathleen Crowley
Reporter
Dabney Coleman
Mayo
Kenneth Kirk
D.K.
Oren Stevens
Kipsmith
Jerry Dexter
Engel
Director Michael Ritchie
Writer James Salter
Composer Kenyon Hopkins
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 6 November 1969
Release date
8 October 1970 Germany
6 November 1969 Sweden 15
6 November 1969 USA
Budget $1,600,000
Production Paramount Pictures, Wildwood Enterprises
Also known as
Downhill Racer, Cuesta abajo, La descente infernale, Büyük şampiyon, Der er koldt på toppen, El descenso de la muerte, El espectacular, Gli spericolati, Monte abajo, O protathlitis tou ilingou, Os Amantes do Perigo, Os Corredores da Montanha, Schussfahrt, Schußfahrt, Sekundjakten, Skiorul, Snjezni trkac, Störtloppet - sekundjakten, Szaleńczy zjazd, Taistelu sekunneista, Utforkjøreren, Verseny a lejtőn, Vozač spusta, Κατάβαση θανάτου, Ο πρωταθλητής του ιλίγγου, Скоростно спускане, Скоростной спуск, 白銀のレーサー, 飛魂谷

Film rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
6.3 IMDb

Quotes

Chappellet If I could have started five places ahead - just five - then I would've at least had good snow. I wouldn't have lost my balance in the ruts. I wouldn't have had to pull so hard after...
Claire No.
Chappellet What do you mean "no"? If I'd have started in the first 15, I could've won it.
Claire No. You just weren't good enough. That's all. You lost your strength, and then the bumps took you out. That's it. That's all there was to it. You gotta' have your strength right up to the end. These guys aren't amateurs. They're national heroes. You're trying to beat them out of their way of life. You're just not strong enough.
Chappellet [a bit sarcastically] Well, I'll take a Charles Atlas course this summer and build myself up, all right?
Claire [not finding the sarcasm terribly amusing] Okay.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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