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Poster of Alyosha's Love
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Alyosha's Love
7.5

Alyosha's Love

, 1961
Alyoshkina lyubov
USSR / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Alyosha's Love
7.5

Synopsis

Summer of 1960. A detachment of exploration geologists is working in the steppe region, and among them is Alyoshka, a guy who, before entering the geological exploration institute, decided to walk with geologists. Unskillful and messy in everyday life, he becomes the object of their jokes and practical jokes, which are not always harmless. However, his persistent character, his timid and pure love for the switchwoman Zinka, who lives with her grandfather on a crossing lost in the steppe, makes the guys from the squad take a different look at this inconspicuous guy and at his relationship with each other.

Cast

Leonid Bykov
Leonid Bykov
Alyosha
Alexandra Zavyalov
Alexandra Zavyalov
Zinka
Aleksey Gribov
Aleksey Gribov
ded Zinki
Yuri Belov
Yuri Belov
Arkadiy
Ivan Savkin
Nikolay
Vladimir Guliayev
Vladimir Guliayev
Sergey
Aleksey Zaytsev
Zhenyka
Olga Khorkova
Liza
Ivan Ryzhov
Ivan Ryzhov
Volkov
Pyotr Sobolevsky
Igor Okhlupin
Lidija Nikolajewna Rjumina
Director Georgy Shchukin, Semyon Tumanov
Writer Budimir Metalnikov
Composer Vladimir Rubin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1961
World premiere 20 February 1961
Release date
20 February 1961 Russia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Alyoshkina lyubov, Aljoschas Liebe, Aloschkas Liebe, Alyosha's Love, Bátortalan szerelem, Dragostea lui Aliosa, Miłość Aloszy, Tyttöni puomilta, Алёшкина любовь, Alyoşkanın məhəbbət, Aljoškina ljubav, Альошкіна любов, Nyúl kolléga házassága

Film rating

7.5
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7.5 IMDb
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Updated 29 February 2024
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