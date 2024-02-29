Summer of 1960. A detachment of exploration geologists is working in the steppe region, and among them is Alyoshka, a guy who, before entering the geological exploration institute, decided to walk with geologists. Unskillful and messy in everyday life, he becomes the object of their jokes and practical jokes, which are not always harmless. However, his persistent character, his timid and pure love for the switchwoman Zinka, who lives with her grandfather on a crossing lost in the steppe, makes the guys from the squad take a different look at this inconspicuous guy and at his relationship with each other.