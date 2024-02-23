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7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
A Member of the Firing Squad
7.1
A Member of the Firing Squad
, 1969
Karatel
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
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Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
7.1
Synopsis
A sad story about a series of tragic events which happened in Greece during the seventies.
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Cast
Yevgeny Kindinov
Vangelis
Mariya Vandova
Mariya
Georgi Burkov
Nikos
Victor Soțchi-Voinicescu
Dimitris
Sergey Shakurov
Tony
Garnik Arazyan
The Seaman
Sotiros Belevendis
Sotirchos
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
The Sergeant
Viktor Fainleib
Part-bit
Yury Gorobets
The Priest
Director
Manos Zacharias
Writer
Giorgos Sevastikoglou
,
Oleg Stukalov
Composer
Mikis Theodorakis
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
1969
World premiere
4 August 1968
Release date
4 August 1968
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Karatel, A Member of the Firing Squad, Punisher, Ένας από το εκτελεστικό απόσπασμα, Каратель
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7.1
IMDb
Updated 23 February 2024
Showtimes
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