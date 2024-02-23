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Poster of A Member of the Firing Squad
7.1
Kinoafisha Films A Member of the Firing Squad
7.1

A Member of the Firing Squad

, 1969
Karatel
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of A Member of the Firing Squad
7.1

Synopsis

A sad story about a series of tragic events which happened in Greece during the seventies.

Cast

Yevgeny Kindinov
Yevgeny Kindinov
Vangelis
Mariya Vandova
Mariya
Georgi Burkov
Georgi Burkov
Nikos
Victor Soțchi-Voinicescu
Dimitris
Sergey Shakurov
Sergey Shakurov
Tony
Garnik Arazyan
The Seaman
Sotiros Belevendis
Sotirchos
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
The Sergeant
Viktor Fainleib
Part-bit
Yury Gorobets
Yury Gorobets
The Priest
Director Manos Zacharias
Writer Giorgos Sevastikoglou, Oleg Stukalov
Composer Mikis Theodorakis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 4 August 1968
Release date
4 August 1968 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Karatel, A Member of the Firing Squad, Punisher, Ένας από το εκτελεστικό απόσπασμα, Каратель

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 23 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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