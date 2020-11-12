7.2Le testament d'Orphée, ou ne me demandez pas pourquoi!
Testament of Orpheus, 1960
France / Drama, Biography / 18+
Cast
Jean Cocteau
Self - the Poet
Edouard Dermit
María Casares
La princesse
Henri Crémieux
Françoise Arnoul
Elle-même
Claudine Auger
Minerve
Françoise Christophe
L'infirmière
Director Jean Cocteau
Writer Jean Cocteau
Film details
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1960
Online premiere 10 May 2026
World premiere 18 February 1960
Release date
|18 February 1960
|France
Worldwide Gross $2,977
Production Cinédis, Les Editions Cinégraphiques
Also known as
Le testament d'Orphée ou ne me demandez pas pourquoi, Testament of Orpheus, Das Testament des Orpheus, El testamento de Orfeo, Le testament d'Orphée, O Testamento de Orfeu, Il testamento di Orfeo, Orfėjo testamentas, Orfeuksen testamentti, Orfeus Testamente, Orfeus' testamente, Orfeusz végrendelete, Testament Orfeusza, Testamentul lui Orfeu, The Testament of Orpheus or Don't Ask Me Why, Η διαθήκη του Ορφέα, Завещание Орфея, Завещанието на Орфей, オルフェの遺言, オルフェの遺言 私に何故と問い給うな, Orpheus'un Vasiyeti, The Testament of Orpheus, 오르페의 유언
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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