Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
7.0
Kinoafisha Films March on Rome
7.0

March on Rome

, 1963
Marcia su Roma, La
France, Italy / Comedy / 18+
7.0

Cast

Vittorio Gassman
Domenico Rocchetti
Ugo Tognazzi
Umberto Gavazza
Roger Hanin
Capitano Paolinelli
Mario Brega
Mitraglia
Angela Luce
La contadina
Gérard Landry
Captain of the Italian Army
Alberto Vecchietti
Molinello
Claudio Perone
Antonio Cannas
Zofreghin
Giampiero Albertini
Cristoforo
Director Dino Risi
Writer Ettore Scola, Agenore Incrocci, Ruggero Maccari, Sandro Continenza, Ghigo De Chiara
Composer Marcello Giombini
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1963
World premiere 20 December 1962
Release date
20 December 1962 Italy
1 December 1964 USSR
Production Fair Film, Orsay Films
Also known as
La marcia su Roma, La marcha sobre Roma, La marche sur Rome, March on Rome, A Marcha sobre Roma, Marsch op Rome, Marșul asupra Romei, Marsz na Rzym, Opasne krivine, Római menetelés, Поход на Рим, Походът към Рим

Film rating

7.0
Rate 13 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for March on Rome

Scent of a Woman
Scent of a Woman Drama, Comedy
1974, Italy
7.0
A Difficult Life
A Difficult Life Comedy, Drama, War
1961, Italy
8.0
Roaring Years
Roaring Years Comedy
1962, Italy
7.0
Divorce, Italian Style
Divorce, Italian Style Comedy
1961, Italy
7.0
The Treasure of San Gennaro
The Treasure of San Gennaro Comedy
1966, France / Italy / West Germany
6.0
I nostri mariti
I nostri mariti Romantic, Comedy
1966, Italy
6.0
Signore e signori, buonanotte
Signore e signori, buonanotte Comedy
1976, France / Italy
6.0
Primo amore
Primo amore Comedy, Drama
1978, Italy
6.0
Il gatto
Il gatto Comedy
1977, Italy
6.0
Property Is No Longer a Theft
Property Is No Longer a Theft Comedy
1973, France / Italy
7.0
Talcum Powder
Talcum Powder Comedy
1982, Italy
6.0
La Cage aux Folles
La Cage aux Folles Comedy
1978, France / Italy
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more