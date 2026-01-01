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Poster of Late Flowers
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Late Flowers
6.9

Late Flowers

, 1969
Tsvety zapozdalye
USSR / Drama, Musical, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Late Flowers
6.9

Cast

Irina Davidoff
Marusya
Aleksandr Lazarev
Aleksandr Lazarev
Doktor Toporkov
Olga Zhiznyeva
Knyaginya Priklonskaya
Valeriy Zolotukhin
Valeriy Zolotukhin
knyaz Yegorushka
Aleksandr Khanov
Nikifor
Inna Ulyanova
Kaleriya Ivanovna
A. Filippov
Lyubov Kalyuzhnaya
sluzhanka Priklonskikh
Vladimir Lippart
Ofitsiant v restorante
Tatyana Lukyanova
Frosya
Director Abram Room
Writer Anton Chekhov, Abram Room
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 19 January 1970
Release date
19 January 1970 Russia 0+
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Tsvety zapozdalye, Belated Flowers, Elkésett virágok, Fleurs tardives, Flores tardías, Myöhästyneet kukat, Późno zakwitające kwiaty, Цветы запоздалые, Квіти запізнілі, Vėlyvosios gėlės

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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