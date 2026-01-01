We mind even less.

Andrei Nekrasov We mind even less.

The execution is canceled!

Army Commander The execution is canceled!

We're being executed!

Ivan Karyakin We're being executed!

What's going on?

Army Commander What's going on?

[Karyakin and Nekrasov are about to be mistakenly executed]

[Karyakin and Nekrasov are about to be mistakenly executed]

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.