Sluzhili dva tovarishcha, Two Comrades Served, Служили два товарища, Bajtársak voltunk, Deux camarades à l'armée, Es dienten zwei Kameraden, Przeciw Wranglowi, Sloužili dva kamarádi, Slúžili dvaja priatelia, Służyli dwaj towarzysze, Two Comrades Were Serving, There Were Two Comrades In The Army
Film rating
7.9
Rate14 votes
7.8IMDb
Stills
Quotes
[Karyakin and Nekrasov are about to be mistakenly executed]
Army CommanderWhat's going on?
Ivan KaryakinWe're being executed!
Army CommanderThe execution is canceled!
SoldierWe don't mind.
Andrei NekrasovWe mind even less.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.