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Poster of Two Comrades Were Serving
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Two Comrades Were Serving
7.9

Two Comrades Were Serving

, 1968
Sluzhili dva tovarishcha
USSR / War, Drama / 18+
Poster of Two Comrades Were Serving
7.9

Cast

Oleg Yankovskiy
Oleg Yankovskiy
Andrey Nekrasov
Rolan Bykov
Rolan Bykov
Ivan Karyakin
Anatoliy Papanov
Anatoliy Papanov
Komandir polka
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Komandir vzvoda
Alla Demidova
Alla Demidova
Komissar
Vladimir Vysotsky
Vladimir Vysotsky
Aleksandr Brusentsov
Rostislav Yankovsky
Iya Savvina
Iya Savvina
Sasha
Pyotr Krylov
Nachalnik shtaba
Nikolai Burlyayev
Nikolai Burlyayev
Sergey Lukashevich
B. Silantyev
Kombrig
Director Yevgeni Karelov
Writer Yuli Dunsky, Valeri Frid
Composer Evgeniy Ptichkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 1 January 1968
Release date
1 January 1968 Russia 12+
1 January 1968 USA
21 October 1968 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Sluzhili dva tovarishcha, Two Comrades Served, Служили два товарища, Bajtársak voltunk, Deux camarades à l'armée, Es dienten zwei Kameraden, Przeciw Wranglowi, Sloužili dva kamarádi, Slúžili dvaja priatelia, Służyli dwaj towarzysze, Two Comrades Were Serving, There Were Two Comrades In The Army

Film rating

7.9
Rate 14 votes
7.8 IMDb

Quotes

[Karyakin and Nekrasov are about to be mistakenly executed]
Army Commander What's going on?
Ivan Karyakin We're being executed!
Army Commander The execution is canceled!
Soldier We don't mind.
Andrei Nekrasov We mind even less.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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