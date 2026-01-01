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Poster of A Nest of Gentry
6.7
Kinoafisha Films A Nest of Gentry
6.7

A Nest of Gentry

, 1969
Dvoryanskoe gnezdo
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of A Nest of Gentry
6.7

Cast

Irina Kupchenko
Irina Kupchenko
Liza
Leonid Kulagin
Leonid Kulagin
Lavretsky
Beata Tyszkiewicz
Varvara Pavlovna
Tamara Chernova
Maria Dmitriyevna
Vasili Merkuryev
Vasili Merkuryev
Gedeonovsky
Aleksandr Kostomolotsky
Lemm
Mariya Durasova
Marfa Timofeyevna
Vladimir Kochurikhin
Anton
Sergey Nikonenko
Sergey Nikonenko
Grishka
Nikita Mikhalkov
Nikita Mikhalkov
Nikolay Gubenko
Nikolay Gubenko
Nonna Terentyeva
Director Andrei Konchalovsky
Writer Andrei Konchalovsky, Ivan Turgenev, Valentin Yezhov
Composer Vyacheslav Ovchinnikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 25 August 1969
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Dvoryanskoe gnezdo, Nest of the Gentry, A Nest of Gentlefolk, A Nest of Gentry, Aateliskoti, Adelsnästet, Asilzade Yuvası, Ein Adelsnest, En adelig rede, Et adelig rede, Ett Adelsbo, Kizoku no Su, Le Nid des gentilshommes, Nido de hidalgos, Nido de nobles, Nido di nobili, Ninho de Nobres, Nobiliary Nest, Oi aristokrates, Šľachtické hniezdo, Šlechtické hnízdo, Szlacheckie gniazdo, Un cuib de nobili, Un nid de gentilshommes, Дворянско гнездо, Дворянское гнездо, 貴族の巣

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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