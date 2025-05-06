7.4Otklonenie
Detour, 1967
Bulgaria / Drama / 18+
Cast
Katya Paskaleva
Vera
Dorotea Toncheva
Pavlina
Tzvetana Galabova
Lili ot muzeya
Lyuben Zhelyazkov
Priyatelyat ot kafeneto
Dora Markova
Selyankata s praskovite
Svetoslav Peev
Asistentat
Dimitar Lalov
Zaekvashtiyat
Director Grisha Ostrovski, Todor Stoyanov
Writer Blaga Dimitrova
Composer Milcho Leviev
Film details
Country Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 1 May 1967
Release date
|1 May 1967
|Bulgaria
|4 January 1968
|Hungary
|17 June 1968
|USSR
Production Boyana Film, Bulgarian State Films
Also known as
Otklonenie, Отклонение, Auf Umwegen, Der Umweg, Detour, Kitérő, Objazd, Ocolul, Sidetrack, Sivuraide, Le Détroit, Malá Odbočka
Updated 6 May 2025
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