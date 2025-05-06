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Poster of Detour
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Detour
7.4

Detour

, 1967
Otklonenie
Bulgaria / Drama / 18+
Poster of Detour
7.4

Cast

Ivan Andonov
Boyan
Nevena Kokanova
Neda
Katya Paskaleva
Vera
Stefan Ilyev
Kosta
Dorotea Toncheva
Pavlina
Tzvetana Galabova
Lili ot muzeya
Lyuben Zhelyazkov
Priyatelyat ot kafeneto
Dora Markova
Selyankata s praskovite
Svetoslav Peev
Asistentat
Dimitar Lalov
Zaekvashtiyat
Director Grisha Ostrovski, Todor Stoyanov
Writer Blaga Dimitrova
Composer Milcho Leviev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 1 May 1967
Release date
1 May 1967 Bulgaria
4 January 1968 Hungary
17 June 1968 USSR
Production Boyana Film, Bulgarian State Films
Also known as
Otklonenie, Отклонение, Auf Umwegen, Der Umweg, Detour, Kitérő, Objazd, Ocolul, Sidetrack, Sivuraide, Le Détroit, Malá Odbočka

Film rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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