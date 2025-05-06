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Poster of An Incident that no one noticed
6.3
Kinoafisha Films An Incident that no one noticed
6.3

An Incident that no one noticed

, 1967
Proisshestviye, kotorogo nikto ne zametil
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of An Incident that no one noticed
6.3

Cast

Zhanna Prokhorenko
Zhanna Prokhorenko
Nastya
Vera Titova
Vera Titova
mama Nasti
Evgeniy Lebedev
Evgeniy Lebedev
Yakov Alexeyevich
Vitali Solomin
Vitali Solomin
Tolya
Georgiy Shtil
Georgiy Shtil
Lyosha
Zinaida Anatolevna Slavina
Katya
Lidiya Shtykan
Nina Sergeyevna
Pavel Luspekayev
Pavel Luspekayev
Teterin
Galina Dashevskaya
Valya
Yuriy Aptekman
Pianist
Director Aleksandr Volodin
Writer Aleksandr Volodin
Composer Venyamin Basner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 1 January 1967
Release date
1 January 1967 Russia 12+
14 April 1968 USA
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Proisshestviye, kotorogo nikto ne zametil, Происшествие, которого никто не заметил, The Incident, Which Nobody Noticed

Film rating

6.3
Rate 15 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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