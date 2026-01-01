Grimes
Mister, you've got alot of hard bark on you walkin' down here like this. Now, I owe you. You put two holes in me.
John Russell
Usually enough for most of 'em.
Grimes
Don't try it again, that Vaquero is more than a fair hand.
Grimes
You got the money?
John Russell
Guess I brought my dirty laundry down by mistake.
Grimes
Let me see it.
John Russell
Look for yourself.
Grimes
[opens bag, pulls out a handful of clothes]
Well now, what d'ya suppose hell's gonna look like?
John Russell
We all die, just a question of when.