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Poster of Hombre
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Hombre
7.4

Hombre

, 1967
Hombre
USA / Western, Drama / 18+
Poster of Hombre
7.4

Synopsis

John Russell, disdained by his "respectable" fellow stagecoach passengers because he was raised by Indians, becomes their only hope for survival when they are set upon by outlaws.

Cast

Paul Newman
Paul Newman
John Russell
Fredric March
Fredric March
Rev. Alex Favor
Richard Boone
Cicero Grimes
Diane Cilento
Jessie Brown
Cameron Mitchell
Frank Braden
Barbara Rush
Audra Favor
Peter Lazer
Billy Lee Blake
Margaret Blye
Doris Blake
Martin Balsam
Martin Balsam
Henry Mendez
Skip Ward
Steve Early
Director Martin Ritt
Writer Irving Ravetch, Harriet Frank Jr., Elmore Leonard
Composer David Rose
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 21 March 1967
Release date
25 April 1969 Germany
21 March 1967 USA
Budget $5,860,000
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Hombre Productions
Also known as
Hombre, Man nannte ihn Hombre, 'Hombre', A hallgatag ember, Asi kabadayı, Bad Man, De kaldte ham Hombre, Ombre!, Taiyô no Naka no Taiketsu, Um Homem, Un hombre, Наричаха го Омбре, Омбре: Отважный стрелок, 太陽の中の対決

Film rating

7.4
Rate 13 votes
7.4 IMDb

Quotes

Grimes Mister, you've got alot of hard bark on you walkin' down here like this. Now, I owe you. You put two holes in me.
John Russell Usually enough for most of 'em.
Grimes Don't try it again, that Vaquero is more than a fair hand.
Grimes You got the money?
John Russell Guess I brought my dirty laundry down by mistake.
Grimes Let me see it.
John Russell Look for yourself.
Grimes [opens bag, pulls out a handful of clothes] Well now, what d'ya suppose hell's gonna look like?
John Russell We all die, just a question of when.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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