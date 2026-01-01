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Poster of Le Petit Soldat
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Le Petit Soldat
7.1

Le Petit Soldat

, 1963
Petit soldat, Le
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Le Petit Soldat
7.1

Cast

Michel Subor
Bruno Forestier
Anna Karina
Anna Karina
Veronica Dreyer
Henri-Jacques Huet
Jacques
Paul Beauvais
Paul
László Szabó
Laszlo
Georges de Beauregard
Activist Leader
Jean-Luc Godard
Jean-Luc Godard
Man at Railway Station
Gilbert Edard
Director Jean-Luc Godard
Writer Jean-Luc Godard
Composer Maurice Leroux
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1963
World premiere 25 January 1963
Release date
22 July 2005 Brazil 14
25 January 1963 France
24 July 1966 Germany 16
22 June 1963 Great Britain
21 September 1969 Spain
Budget $180,000
Worldwide Gross $24,296
Production Les Productions Georges de Beauregard, Société Nouvelle de Cinématographie (SNC)
Also known as
Le Petit Soldat, The Little Soldier, El soldadito, Den lille soldat, Mali vojnik, A kis katona, Den lille soldaten, Der kleine Soldat, O Pequeno Soldado, O Soldado das Sombras, Pieni sotilas, Pikku sotilas, Vojácek, Vojacik, Żołnierzyk, Ο μικρός στρατιώτης, Маленький солдат, 小さな兵隊, 小兵

Film rating

7.1
Rate 15 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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