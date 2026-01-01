ProductionLes Productions Georges de Beauregard, Société Nouvelle de Cinématographie (SNC)
Also known as
Le Petit Soldat, The Little Soldier, El soldadito, Den lille soldat, Mali vojnik, A kis katona, Den lille soldaten, Der kleine Soldat, O Pequeno Soldado, O Soldado das Sombras, Pieni sotilas, Pikku sotilas, Vojácek, Vojacik, Żołnierzyk, Ο μικρός στρατιώτης, Маленький солдат, 小さな兵隊, 小兵
Film rating
7.1
Rate15 votes
7.1IMDb
Quotes
Bruno ForestierPhotography is truth...and cinema is truth 24 times a second.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.