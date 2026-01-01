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Poster of Hawaii
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Hawaii
6.6

Hawaii

, 1966
Hawaii
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Hawaii
6.6

Synopsis

An American missionary and his wife travel to the exotic island kingdom of Hawaii, intent on converting the natives. But the clash between the two cultures is too great and instead of understanding there comes tragedy.

Cast

Julie Andrews
Julie Andrews
Jerusha Bromley
Max von Sydow
Max von Sydow
Abner Hale
Richard Harris
Richard Harris
Rafer Hoxworth
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
John Whipple
Carroll O'Connor
Charles Bromley
Jocelyne LaGarde
Malama
Manu Tupou
Keoki
Ted Nobriga
Kelolo
Elizabeth Logue
Noelani
John Cullum
Immanuel Quigley
Director George Roy Hill
Writer James A. Michener, Dalton Trumbo, Daniel Taradash
Composer Elmer Bernstein
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 42 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 10 October 1966
Release date
16 December 1966 Germany
10 October 1966 USA
Budget $15,000,000
Production The Mirisch Corporation, Pan Arts
Also known as
Hawaii, Hawai, Havai, Havaí, Hawaï, Hawaiji, Hawaje, James A. Michener's Hawaii, Гаваї, Гавайи, Хавай, ハワイ

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb

Quotes

Dr. John Whipple [Addressing Abner, while holding Keoki's lifeless body, victim of the measles epidemic that has ravaged the native Hawaiians] There's nothing you could've done for him... When Captain Cook discovered these islands 50 years ago, they were a true paradise. Infectious disease was unknown. They didn't even catch cold! And there were 400,000 of them - now there are less than 150,000. You and I may well live to see the last Hawaiian lowered into his grave - with proper Christian services, of course.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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