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6.4
Kinoafisha
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Plastilinovyy ezhik
6.4
Plastilinovyy ezhik
, 1969
Plastilinovyy ezhik
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.4
Cast
Klara Rumyanova
Zinaida Naryshkina
Anatoliy Kubatskiy
Director
Roman Kachanov
,
Vladimir Danilevich
Writer
Lyudmila Zubkova
Composer
Boris Savelyev
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1969
World premiere
8 February 1969
Release date
8 February 1969
Russia
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Plastilinovyy ezhik, A Plastic Hedgehog, Plastiliinist siilike, Пластилиновый ежик
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Cartoon rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
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Best Animated Films
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