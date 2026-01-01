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Poster of Plastilinovyy ezhik
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Plastilinovyy ezhik
6.4

Plastilinovyy ezhik

, 1969
Plastilinovyy ezhik
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Plastilinovyy ezhik
6.4

Cast

Klara Rumyanova
Klara Rumyanova
Zinaida Naryshkina
Anatoliy Kubatskiy
Anatoliy Kubatskiy
Director Roman Kachanov, Vladimir Danilevich
Writer Lyudmila Zubkova
Composer Boris Savelyev
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 8 February 1969
Release date
8 February 1969 Russia
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Plastilinovyy ezhik, A Plastic Hedgehog, Plastiliinist siilike, Пластилиновый ежик

Cartoon rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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