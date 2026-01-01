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Poster of A View from the Bridge
6.9
Kinoafisha Films A View from the Bridge
6.9

A View from the Bridge

, 1962
A View From the Bridge / Vu du pont
France, Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of A View from the Bridge
6.9

Cast

Raf Vallone
Jean Sorel
Jean Sorel
Maureen Stapleton
Maureen Stapleton
Carol Lawrence
Raymond Pellegrin
Morris Carnovsky
Director Sidney Lumet
Writer Arthur Miller, Norman Rosten, Jean Aurenche, Giuseppe Aldo Rossi
Composer Maurice Leroux
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 19 January 1962
Release date
19 January 1962 France
22 January 1962 USA NR
Production Transcontinental Films, Produzioni Intercontinentali
Also known as
Vu du pont, Panorama desde el puente, A View from the Bridge, Blick von der Brücke, Do Alto da Ponte, Näköala sillalta, O Panorama Visto da Ponte, Pillantás a hídról, Psila apo ti gefyra, Udsigt fra broen, Uno sguardo dal ponte, Utsikt från en bro, Vedere de pe pod, Widok z mostu, Ψηλά απ' τη γέφυρα, Вид с моста, 橋からの眺め

Film rating

6.9
Rate 14 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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