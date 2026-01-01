Menu
Poster of The Adventures of a Pepper
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Adventures of a Pepper

The Adventures of a Pepper

The Adventures of a Pepper 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 21 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 1 January 1961
Release date
1 January 1961 USSR
Production Kievnauchfilm
Also known as
Priklyucheniya Pertsa, Aventurile lui Pereț, Pipara piedzīvojumi, Pipiro nuotykiai, Pipra seiklused, Przygody Pieprzu, The Adventures of Pepper, Бұрыштың хикаялары, Пригоди Перця, Приключения Перца, ペッパーの冒険
Director
Iryna Hurvych
Cast
Neonila Hnepovska
Gabriel Nelidov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Adventures of a Pepper
6.7
Devochka Lusya i dedushka Krylov (2003)
The Queen’s Companion 5.3
The Queen’s Companion (1962)
Gavroche 5.0
Gavroche (1986)

Cartoon rating

5.5
Rate 12 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
