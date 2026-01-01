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Poster of Michael Kohlhaas
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Michael Kohlhaas
7.4

Michael Kohlhaas

, 1969
Michael Kohlhaas
West Germany / Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of Michael Kohlhaas
7.4

Cast

Rolf Boysen
Michael Kohlhaas
Alfred Schieske
Wilhelm Borchert
Wolfgang Büttner
Irene Marhold
Kaspar Brüninghaus
Hans Elwenspoek
Alexander Allerson
Director Wolf Vollmar
Composer Peter Sandloff
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country West Germany
Production year 1969
Also known as
Michael Kohlhaas

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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