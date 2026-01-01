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Poster of My younger brother
6.9
Kinoafisha Films My younger brother
6.9

My younger brother

, 1962
Moy mladshiy brat
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of My younger brother
6.9

Cast

Lyudmila Marchenko
Lyudmila Marchenko
Galya Bodrova
Aleksandr Zbruyev
Aleksandr Zbruyev
Dima Denisov
Oleg Dahl
Oleg Dahl
Alik Kramer
Andrei Mironov
Andrei Mironov
Yura Popov
Oleg Yefremov
Oleg Yefremov
Viktor Denisov
Ivan Savkin
Igor Bauman
Sergei Kurilov
Innokentiy Petrov
Valentin Kulik
Arvo Kruusement
Matti
Jaan Saul
Endel
Villu Tomingas
Gustav
Director Aleksandr Zarkhi
Writer Vasiliy Aksyonov, Mikhail Ancharov, Aleksandr Zarkhi
Composer Mikael Tariverdiev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 20 August 1962
Release date
20 August 1962 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Moy mladshiy brat, My Younger Brother, Мой младший брат, Csillagos jegy, Gwiaździsty bilet, Ungestüme Reise, Hvězdný lístek, Minu noorem vend, Mon petit frère, Мій молодший брат, Mano jaunesnysis brolis, Moj Mlađi Brat

Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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