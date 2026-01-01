Similar films for My younger brother
White Nights Drama, Romantic
1959, USSR
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Afonya Comedy
1975, USSR
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The Diamond Arm Comedy, Adventure, Crime
1968, USSR
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When the Trees Were Tall Drama
1961, USSR
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Vesna na Zarechnoy Ulitse Romantic
1956, USSR
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My Motherland Drama
1932, USSR
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People on the Bridge Drama
1959, USSR
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Baltic Deputy Drama
1936, USSR
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Anna Karenina Drama
1967, USSR
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The Height Drama
1957, USSR
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Member of the Government Drama
1939, USSR
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My Friend Ivan Lapshin Drama
1984, USSR
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