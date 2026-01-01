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Poster of The story of Asya Klyachina
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The story of Asya Klyachina
7.4

The story of Asya Klyachina

, 1966
Istoriya Asi Klyachinoy, kotoraya lyubila, da ne vyshla zamuzh
USSR / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of The story of Asya Klyachina
7.4

Cast

Iya Savvina
Iya Savvina
Asya Klyachina
Lyubov Sokolova
Lyubov Sokolova
Mariya
Aleksandr Surin
Stepan
Gennady Yegorychev
Sasha Chirkunov
Boris Parfyonov
Sergey Parfyonov
Natalya Serova
Lyudmila Zaytseva
Lyudmila Zaytseva
Nikolay Pogodin
Ivan Petrov
Ye. Assesorova
Mikhail Kislov
Director Andrei Konchalovsky
Writer Yuri Klepikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 1 January 1966
Release date
1 July 1988 Italy
1 January 1966 USSR
Worldwide Gross $20,020
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Istoriya Asi Klyachinoy, kotoraya lyubila, da ne vyshla zamuzh, История Аси Клячиной, которая любила, да не вышла замуж, A História de Asya Klyachina, Asios Kliačinos, kuri mylėjo, bet neištekėjo, istorija, Asjas Glück, Asjas lycka, Asjas lykke, Assias Glück, Astoriva As: Klyachimol, Asya's Happiness, Aszja Kljacsina története, Aszja Kljacsina története, aki szeretett, de nem ment férjhez, Historia Asi Klaczinej, która kochała, lecz za mąż nie wyszła, I eftyhia tis Asya, La historia de Assia Klachina, que amó pero no quiso casarse, La historia de Asya Klyachina, Le Bonheur d'Assia, Nuoren naisen onni, Příběh Asji Klačinové, která milovala, ale nevdala se, Storia di Asja Kljacina che amò senza sposarsi, The Story of Asya Klyachina, The Story of Asya Klyachina, Who Loved, But Did Not Marry, Асино счастье, 愛していたが結婚しなかったアーシャ, Год спокойного солнца

Film rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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