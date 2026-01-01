Similar films for The story of Asya Klyachina
Duet for One Drama
1986, USA
6.0
A Lover's Romance Drama, Romantic
1974, USSR
6.0
The Postman's White Nights Drama
2014, Russia
7.0
Paradise Drama
2016, Russia / Germany
7.0
Uncle Vanya Drama
1970, USSR
7.0
The First Teacher Drama
1965, USSR
7.0
We'll Live Till Monday Drama, Romantic
1968, USSR
7.0
Parade of the Planets Fantasy, Drama
1984, USSR
7.0
Lone Wolf Drama
1977, USSR
7.0
Twenty Days Without War Drama
1976, USSR
7.0
Kashtanka Adventure
1975, USSR
7.0
At Home Among Strangers Action, Drama
1974, USSR
7.0