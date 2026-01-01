Menu
Tam, gde tsvetut edelveysy

Tam, gde tsvetut edelveysy

Tam, gde tsvetut edelveysy 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1966
Production Kazakhfilm
Also known as
Tam, gde tsvetut edelveysy, Eñlikgül şeşek atqanda, When Enlikgul blossoms, Where Edelweiss Blooms, Where the Edelweiss Bloom, Еңлікгүл шешек атқанда, Там, где цветут эдельвейсы
Director
Sharip Beisembayev
Yefim Aron
Cast
Valeri Kosenkov
Liliya Sharapova
Qapan Badirov
Valeriy Nosik
Cast and Crew
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
