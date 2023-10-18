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Poster of Autumn Weddings
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Autumn Weddings
7.6

Autumn Weddings

, 1968
Osenniye svadby
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Autumn Weddings
7.6

Synopsis

A poetic story about the first love of the village girl Natasha, loyal to the memory of the deceased fiancé. In peacetime, the heroine's fiancé blew up on a land mine that remained on the collective farm field since the war, and her life turned into a nightmare. But sooner or later, dreams end and the world opens again. Pregnant Natasha goes to the institutions, seeking to be signed with the father of the unborn child who died tragically. At the end, after long ordeals, she comes to the conclusion that writing in the marriage book will not change anything in her life.

Cast

Valentina Telichkina
Valentina Telichkina
Natasha
Vsevolod Safonov
Vsevolod Safonov
Konstantin Sorokin
Konstantin Sorokin
dyadya Misha
Yevgeny Perov
Predsedatel kolkhoza
Stanislav Borodokin
Yura
Inna Kondrateva
Olga Pavlovna
Zinayida Khrukalova
maty Natashi
Pyotr Lyubeshkin
Vladimir Safronov
Mikhail Nayda
Vera Yenyutina
maty Mikhaila
Dmitriy Chislov
otets Mikhaila
Ekaterina Gradova
Marina
Director Boris Yashin
Writer Viktor Govyada
Composer Boris Chaikovsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 19 August 1968
Release date
19 August 1968 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Osenniye svadby, Autumn Weddings, Jesienne śluby, Noces d'automne, Осенние свадьбы, Jesienne sluby

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 18 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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