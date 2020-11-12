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Poster of The Structure of Crystals
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The Structure of Crystals
7.2

The Structure of Crystals

, 1969
Struktura krysztalu
Poland / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Structure of Crystals
7.2

Cast

Barbara Wrzesińska
Anna
Jan Myslowicz
Jan - maz Anny
Andrzej Żarnecki
Marek Kawecki
Wladyslaw Jarema
Dziadek
Adam Debski
Lesniczy
Monika Dzienisiewicz-Olbrychska
Self
Urszula Galecka
Actress in the movie
Daniel Olbrychski
Daniel Olbrychski
Self
Barbara Wachowicz
Self
Director Krzysztof Zanussi
Writer Edward Żebrowski, Krzysztof Zanussi
Composer Wojciech Kilar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 14 October 1969
Release date
14 October 1969 Poland
Production Zespol Filmowy "Tor"
Also known as
Struktura krysztalu, The Structure of Crystal, La estructura de cristal, A Estrutura de Cristal, Die Struktur des Kristalls, I domi tou krystallou, Kohtaaminen, Közjáték, Krystallens struktur, La structure de cristal, La struttura di cristallo, Structura cristalului, Struktura kryształu, Размышление, Структура кристалла, Структурата на кристала, 結晶の構造, Struktura krystalu, Kristalin Yapısı, The Structure of Crystals, Բյուրեղի կառուցվածքը, 水晶的结构, 더 스트럭처 오브 크리스탈, Kristalli struktuur, La Estructura del Cristal, Η Δομή του Κρυστάλλου

Film rating

7.2
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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