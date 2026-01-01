Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of No Fear, No Blame
6.9
Kinoafisha Films No Fear, No Blame
6.9

No Fear, No Blame

, 1963
Bez strakha i upryoka
USSR / Drama, Adventure, Family / 18+
Poster of No Fear, No Blame
6.9

Cast

Alla Vitruk
Tosha Triss
Nikolai Burlyayev
Nikolai Burlyayev
Yura Sorokin
Savely Kramarov
Savely Kramarov
'Sova' - Svetik Savilov
Nikolai Volkoff
kuklovod Triss - otets Toshi
Lev Zolotukhin
Vladimir Koval
Marianna Strizhenova
Natalya
Viktor Glazkov
Vadik Koval
Klavdiya Shinkina
maty Yury
Lyudmila Marchenko
Lyudmila Marchenko
Lena - sestra Toshi
Anatoli Yushko
Renkin
Director Alexander Mitta
Writer Semyon Lungin, Ilya Nusinov
Composer Nikita Bogoslovskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1963
World premiere 26 April 1963
Release date
26 April 1963 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Bez strakha i upryoka, Fără teamă și reproș, No Fear, No Blame, Ohne Furcht und Tadel, Without Fear and Reproach, Без страха и упрека, Qorxu və tənbeh olmadan, Без страху і докору

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for No Fear, No Blame

Drug moy, Kolka!..
Drug moy, Kolka!.. Drama
1961, USSR
7.0
The Story of Voyages
The Story of Voyages Adventure, Fantasy
1983, Czechoslovakia / USSR / Romania
7.0
The Girl and the Bugler
The Girl and the Bugler Family, Adventure
1965, USSR
7.0
Tochka, tochka, zapyataya...
Tochka, tochka, zapyataya... Family
1972, USSR
7.0
Syn Drama
1987, USSR
7.0
Blind Musician
Blind Musician Drama
1960, USSR
7.0
Pechniki
Pechniki Drama
1982, USSR
6.0
Zdravstvuyte, doktor!
Zdravstvuyte, doktor! Drama
1974, USSR
6.0
Vstuplenie
Vstuplenie Drama, Family
1963, USSR
7.0
Guttaperchevyy malchik
Guttaperchevyy malchik Drama
1957, USSR
7.0
Lost in Siberia
Lost in Siberia Drama, Romantic
1991, USSR / Great Britain
6.0
Koshka, kotoraya gulyala sama po sebe
Koshka, kotoraya gulyala sama po sebe Family, Drama
1988, USSR
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more