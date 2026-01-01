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Poster of The Camp Followers
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Camp Followers
7.4

The Camp Followers

, 1965
Soldatesse, Le
France, Italy, West Germany, Yugoslavia / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of The Camp Followers
7.4

Cast

Marie Laforêt
Marie Laforêt
Eftikia Samidatis
Tomas Milian
Lieutenant Gaetano Martino
Mario Adorf
Sergeant Castagnoli
Valeria Moriconi
Ebe Bartolini
Anna Karina
Anna Karina
Elenitza Karaboris
Lea Massari
Lea Massari
Toula Demantritza
Aleksandar Gavric
Major Alessi
Dusan Vujisic
Ettore Minghetti
Jovan Rancic
Dragomir Felba
Director Valerio Zurlini
Writer Leonardo Benvenuti, Piero De Bernardi, Ugo Pirro, Valerio Zurlini
Composer Mario Nascimbene
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy / West Germany / Yugoslavia
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1965
World premiere 4 November 1965
Release date
31 August 1966 France
2 March 1967 Hungary
4 November 1965 Italy
1 January 1966 Poland
14 November 1966 USSR
13 June 1966 Yugoslavia
Production Zebra Films, Debora Film, Franco London Films
Also known as
Le soldatesse, Des filles pour l'armée, Die Soldatinnen, Djevojke za vojsku, I stratiotina, Katonalányok, Kokkyô wa moeteiru, Le soldatesse (Des filles pour l'armée), Mädchen für die Soldaten, Meisjes voor het Leger, Mulheres no Front, Soldatuše, The Camp Followers, Vojandy, Women at War, Žene na frontu, Żołnierki, Они шли за солдатами, Солдатские девки, 国境は燃えている

Film rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
7.4 IMDb

Quotes

Colonel Gambardelli When I was a student and you weren't even born, the illustrious teachers taught us that this country was the cradle of civilization and that today we would be barbarians without the ideal of beauty set forth by the forefathers of these tramps. And when those teachers, between 1921 and 1924 were beaten up, humiliated and exiled we were too weak to move a finger and it is why you were taught at the point of a cane. When a stupid teacher says he wants to rip the kidneys of a people on its knees that dignity is between the ass cheeks of their sisters and that whores are to be used in the dark and not to be treated like human beings.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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