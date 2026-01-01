Colonel Gambardelli When I was a student and you weren't even born, the illustrious teachers taught us that this country was the cradle of civilization and that today we would be barbarians without the ideal of beauty set forth by the forefathers of these tramps. And when those teachers, between 1921 and 1924 were beaten up, humiliated and exiled we were too weak to move a finger and it is why you were taught at the point of a cane. When a stupid teacher says he wants to rip the kidneys of a people on its knees that dignity is between the ass cheeks of their sisters and that whores are to be used in the dark and not to be treated like human beings.