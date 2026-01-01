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Poster of The Dragon
7.9
Kinoafisha Films The Dragon
7.9

The Dragon

, 1961
The Dragon
USSR / Animation, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of The Dragon
7.9

Cast

Yelena Ponsova
the Tortoise
Galina Novozhilova
Galina Novozhilova
Erast Garin
Erast Garin
the Grandfather
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Viktor Khokhryakov
Mikhail Pogorzhelsky
Director Aleksandra Snezhko-Blotskaya
Writer Radiy Kushnerov
Composer Vitaliy Geviksman
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 21 minutes
Production year 1961
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Drakon, A Dragon, Дракон, Pao und der große Drachen, Δράκοντας, Δράκων

Cartoon rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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