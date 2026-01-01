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7.9
Kinoafisha
Films
The Dragon
7.9
The Dragon
, 1961
The Dragon
USSR / Animation, Fantasy / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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Similar
7.9
Cast
Yelena Ponsova
the Tortoise
Galina Novozhilova
Erast Garin
the Grandfather
Georgy Vitsin
Viktor Khokhryakov
Mikhail Pogorzhelsky
Director
Aleksandra Snezhko-Blotskaya
Writer
Radiy Kushnerov
Composer
Vitaliy Geviksman
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
21 minutes
Production year
1961
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Drakon, A Dragon, Дракон, Pao und der große Drachen, Δράκοντας, Δράκων
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Cartoon rating
7.9
Rate
10
votes
7.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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Showtimes
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