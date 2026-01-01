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7.9
Kinoafisha
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Don't Grieve
7.9
Don't Grieve
, 1968
Ne goryuy!
USSR / Drama, Comedy / 18+
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7.9
Cast
Sergo Zakariadze
Doctor Levan Tsintsadze
Vakhtang Kikabidze
Doctor Benjamin Glonti
Sofiko Chiaureli
Sofico
Lia Gudadze
Margo - Vano's wife
Anastasiya Vertinskaya
Mary Tsintsadze - Levan's daughter
Veriko Anjaparidze
Kalantadze's Mother
Sesilia Takaishvili
Ant Domna
Ariadna Shengelaya
Princess Vahvari
Gogi Kavtaradze
Luka
Ipolite Khvichia
Sandro
Director
Georgiy Daneliya
Writer
Revaz Gabriadze
,
Claude Tillier
Composer
Giya Kancheli
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
1968
World premiere
22 December 1968
Release date
22 December 1969
Russia
16+
11 November 1969
USA
22 September 1969
USSR
Also known as
Ne goryuy!, Не горюй!, Ar daidardo, Das Gastmahl der Rose, Don't Grieve, Meillä ei surra, Mi holoskas, Ne búsulj!, Ne sois pas triste, Neliūdėk!, Nie smuć się!, Nu fii trist!, Vi sörjer inte, არ იდარდო!
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7.9
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14
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