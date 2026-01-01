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Poster of Don't Grieve
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Don't Grieve
7.9

Don't Grieve

, 1968
Ne goryuy!
USSR / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Don't Grieve
7.9

Cast

Sergo Zakariadze
Doctor Levan Tsintsadze
Vakhtang Kikabidze
Vakhtang Kikabidze
Doctor Benjamin Glonti
Sofiko Chiaureli
Sofico
Lia Gudadze
Margo - Vano's wife
Anastasiya Vertinskaya
Anastasiya Vertinskaya
Mary Tsintsadze - Levan's daughter
Veriko Anjaparidze
Kalantadze's Mother
Sesilia Takaishvili
Ant Domna
Ariadna Shengelaya
Princess Vahvari
Gogi Kavtaradze
Luka
Ipolite Khvichia
Sandro
Director Georgiy Daneliya
Writer Revaz Gabriadze, Claude Tillier
Composer Giya Kancheli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 22 December 1968
Release date
22 December 1969 Russia 16+
11 November 1969 USA
22 September 1969 USSR
Also known as
Ne goryuy!, Не горюй!, Ar daidardo, Das Gastmahl der Rose, Don't Grieve, Meillä ei surra, Mi holoskas, Ne búsulj!, Ne sois pas triste, Neliūdėk!, Nie smuć się!, Nu fii trist!, Vi sörjer inte, არ იდარდო!

Film rating

7.9
Rate 14 votes
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