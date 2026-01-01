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Poster of Kapriznaya printsessa
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Kapriznaya printsessa
7.4

Kapriznaya printsessa

, 1969
Kapriznaya printsessa
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Kapriznaya printsessa
7.4

Cast

Nina Gulyaeva
The Princess
Rina Zelyonaya
Rina Zelyonaya
The Old Woman
Aleksey Konsovsky
Aleksey Konsovsky
The Knight
Yulian Kozlovskiy
The Author
Andrei Mironov
Andrei Mironov
The Jester
Maria Mironova
Maria Mironova
The Queen
Anatoliy Papanov
Anatoliy Papanov
The King
Yevgeny Vesnik
The Beggar
Director Zinaida Brumberg, Valentina Brumberg
Writer Jacob Grimm, Wilhelm Grimm, Mikhail Volpin
Composer Aleksandr Varlamov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 20 minutes
Production year 1969
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kapriznaya printsessa, A Wilful Princess, Pirtsakas printsess, Капризная принцесса, Примхлива принцеса

Cartoon rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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