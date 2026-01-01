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7.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Kapriznaya printsessa
7.4
Kapriznaya printsessa
, 1969
Kapriznaya printsessa
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
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Similar
7.4
Cast
Nina Gulyaeva
The Princess
Rina Zelyonaya
The Old Woman
Aleksey Konsovsky
The Knight
Yulian Kozlovskiy
The Author
Andrei Mironov
The Jester
Maria Mironova
The Queen
Anatoliy Papanov
The King
Yevgeny Vesnik
The Beggar
Director
Zinaida Brumberg
,
Valentina Brumberg
Writer
Jacob Grimm
,
Wilhelm Grimm
,
Mikhail Volpin
Composer
Aleksandr Varlamov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
20 minutes
Production year
1969
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kapriznaya printsessa, A Wilful Princess, Pirtsakas printsess, Капризная принцесса, Примхлива принцеса
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Cartoon rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
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Best Animated Films
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