Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Poster of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Poster of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Рейтинги
7.8 IMDb Rating: 8
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Two Western bank/train robbers flee to Bolivia when the law gets too close.
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid - trailer
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 15 January 1969
Release date
31 October 1974 Argentina
5 March 1970 Australia
31 October 1969 Austria
9 February 1973 Belgium
27 October 1969 Brazil
23 September 2001 Canada
6 August 2000 Czechia
31 October 1969 Denmark
8 July 1983 Finland
27 June 2001 France
9 October 1969 Germany
6 February 1970 Great Britain
15 January 1969 Hong Kong
6 October 2025 Iceland 7 year age limit
26 December 1969 Ireland
26 September 1969 Italy
31 May 1975 Japan
20 March 1970 Mexico
29 January 1970 Netherlands
26 December 1969 Norway
1 January 1983 Poland 12
15 January 1969 Romania 12
12 November 1969 South Africa
23 October 1970 South Korea
22 June 1977 Spain
30 October 1969 Sweden
23 September 1969 Turkey
27 June 1974 USA
6 April 1970 Uruguay
29 January 1970 Venezuela
MPAA PG
Budget $6,000,000
Worldwide Gross $102,315,881
Production Campanile Productions, Twentieth Century Fox, Estudios Churubusco Azteca S.A.
Also known as
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Butch Cassidy, Bučas Kesidis ir Sandensas Kidas, Butch Cassidy a Sundance Kid, Butch Cassidy et le Kid, Butch Cassidy i Sundance Kid, Butch Cassidy och Sundance Kid, Butch Cassidy und Sundance Kid, Dos hombres y un destino, Zwei Banditen, 虎豹小霸王, Asu ni mukatte ute!, Buč Kasidi i Sandens Kid, Butç Kessidi və Sandens Kid, Butch Cassidy & Sundance Kid, Butch Cassidy and the Kid, Butch Cassidy és a Sundance kölyök, Butch Cassidy in Sundance Kid, Butch Cassidy og Sundance Kid - to uvanlige fredløse, Butch Cassidy și Sundance Kid, Butch ja Kid - auringonlaskun ratsastajat, Butch Kessidi va Sandens Kid, Dois Homens e um Destino, Kid V'Cassidy, Mardan-e Hadeseju, Những Tên Cướp Siêu Hạng, Sonsuz Ölüm, The Sundance Kid and Butch Cassidy, Οι δύο ληστές, Бутч Кессіді та Санденс Кід, Бутч Кэссиди и Санденс Кид, Бутч Кэссиди мен Санденс Кид, Буч Касиди и Санденс Кид, Буч Касиди и Сънданс Кид, Буч Кэссиди и Сандэнс Кид, 明日に向って撃て！, 智多星布奇与太阳舞小子, 神枪手与智多星, 神槍手與智多星
Director
George Roy Hill
Cast
Paul Newman
Paul Newman
Robert Redford
Robert Redford
Katharine Ross
Strother Martin
Henry Jones
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
The Sting 7.8
The Sting (1973)
Bonnie and Clyde 7.6
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man 7.0
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)
Jeremiah Johnson 7.6
Jeremiah Johnson (1972)
The Verdict 7.5
The Verdict (1982)
Slap Shot 7.2
Slap Shot (1977)
Attachments 5.6
Attachments (2019)
Tombstone 7.7
Tombstone (1993)
The Natural 7.8
The Natural (1984)
All the President's Men 8.1
All the President's Men (1976)
The Great Gatsby 6.6
The Great Gatsby (1974)
Papillon 8.0
Papillon (1973)

Film rating

7.8
Rate 12 votes
8 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

fanbunga 2 April 2015, 12:51
Фильм из обожаемых.

Крепкая мужская дружба двух героев и абсолютное взаимопонимание восхищают. Актеры мастерски балансируют на грани драмы и… Read more…
Quotes
Sundance Kid [Butch and the Kid are on the edge of a cliff, preparing to take on the posse pursuing them] Ready?
Butch Cassidy No - we'll jump.
Sundance Kid [peering nervously over the edge] ... Like hell, we will.
Butch Cassidy No, it'll be okay. If the water's deep enough and we don't get squished to death, they'll never follow us.
Sundance Kid How do you know?
Butch Cassidy Would you make a jump like that if you didn't have to?
Sundance Kid I have to and I'm not gonna.
Butch Cassidy Well, we got to. Otherwise, we're dead. We're just gonna have to go back down the same way they come. Come on.
Sundance Kid Just one clear shot, that's all I want.
Butch Cassidy Come on.
Sundance Kid Uh-uh.
Butch Cassidy [leans into the Kid] We got to!
Sundance Kid Get away from me.
Butch Cassidy Why?
Sundance Kid I wanna fight 'em!
Butch Cassidy They'll kill us.
Sundance Kid Maybe.
Butch Cassidy You wanna die?
Sundance Kid Do you?
Butch Cassidy Alright. I'll jump first.
Sundance Kid Nope.
Butch Cassidy Then you jump first.
Sundance Kid No, I said.
Butch Cassidy What's the matter with you?
Sundance Kid I can't swim!
Butch Cassidy [pauses, then laughs] ... Are you crazy? The fall will probably kill ya.
[pause, then they start running to the edge]
Sundance Kid OOOOH SHIIIIIT!
[Butch and the Kid land in the water]
Film Trailers All trailers
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid - trailer
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Stills
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more