Sundance Kid
[Butch and the Kid are on the edge of a cliff, preparing to take on the posse pursuing them]
Ready?
Butch Cassidy
No - we'll jump.
Sundance Kid
[peering nervously over the edge]
... Like hell, we will.
Butch Cassidy
No, it'll be okay. If the water's deep enough and we don't get squished to death, they'll never follow us.
Sundance Kid
How do you know?
Butch Cassidy
Would you make a jump like that if you didn't have to?
Sundance Kid
I have to and I'm not gonna.
Butch Cassidy
Well, we got to. Otherwise, we're dead. We're just gonna have to go back down the same way they come. Come on.
Sundance Kid
Just one clear shot, that's all I want.
Butch Cassidy
Come on.
Sundance Kid
Uh-uh.
Butch Cassidy
[leans into the Kid]
We got to!
Sundance Kid
Get away from me.
Butch Cassidy
Why?
Sundance Kid
I wanna fight 'em!
Butch Cassidy
They'll kill us.
Sundance Kid
Maybe.
Butch Cassidy
You wanna die?
Sundance Kid
Do you?
Butch Cassidy
Alright. I'll jump first.
Sundance Kid
Nope.
Butch Cassidy
Then you jump first.
Sundance Kid
No, I said.
Butch Cassidy
What's the matter with you?
Sundance Kid
I can't swim!
Butch Cassidy
[pauses, then laughs]
... Are you crazy? The fall will probably kill ya.
[pause, then they start running to the edge]
Sundance Kid
OOOOH SHIIIIIT!
[Butch and the Kid land in the water]
