Sundance Kid [Butch and the Kid are on the edge of a cliff, preparing to take on the posse pursuing them] Ready?

Butch Cassidy No - we'll jump.

Sundance Kid [peering nervously over the edge] ... Like hell, we will.

Butch Cassidy No, it'll be okay. If the water's deep enough and we don't get squished to death, they'll never follow us.

Sundance Kid How do you know?

Butch Cassidy Would you make a jump like that if you didn't have to?

Sundance Kid I have to and I'm not gonna.

Butch Cassidy Well, we got to. Otherwise, we're dead. We're just gonna have to go back down the same way they come. Come on.

Sundance Kid Just one clear shot, that's all I want.

Butch Cassidy Come on.

Sundance Kid Uh-uh.

Butch Cassidy [leans into the Kid] We got to!

Sundance Kid Get away from me.

Butch Cassidy Why?

Sundance Kid I wanna fight 'em!

Butch Cassidy They'll kill us.

Sundance Kid Maybe.

Butch Cassidy You wanna die?

Sundance Kid Do you?

Butch Cassidy Alright. I'll jump first.

Sundance Kid Nope.

Butch Cassidy Then you jump first.

Sundance Kid No, I said.

Butch Cassidy What's the matter with you?

Sundance Kid I can't swim!

Butch Cassidy [pauses, then laughs] ... Are you crazy? The fall will probably kill ya.

[pause, then they start running to the edge]

Sundance Kid OOOOH SHIIIIIT!