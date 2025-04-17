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Poster of Angelique and the Sultan
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Angelique and the Sultan
6.7

Angelique and the Sultan

, 1968
Angélique et le sultan
France, Italy, Germany / Romantic, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Angelique and the Sultan
6.7

Synopsis

In the fifth and final of the Angélique series, the beautiful heroine is sold into a sultan's harem.

Cast

Michèle Mercier
Michèle Mercier
Robert Hossein
Robert Hossein
Jean-Claude Pascal
Jacques Santi
Helmuth Schneider
Roger Pigaut
Director Bernard Borderie
Writer Anne Golon, Serge Golon, Bernard Borderie, Francis Cosne
Composer Michel Magne
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1968
Online premiere 17 April 2025
World premiere 1 January 1968
Release date
21 August 1968 France
8 August 1968 Germany
13 March 1968 Italy
1 July 1970 Poland 16
1 January 1968 USA
Production Cinéphonic, Commissariat Général du Tourisme Tunisien, Compagnie Industrielle et Commerciale Cinématographique (CICC)
Also known as
Angélique et le sultan, Angelika a sultán, Angelique og sultanen, Анжелика и султан, Andjelika i sultan, Angelica e il gran sultano, Angélica e o Sultão, Angelica si sultanul, Angelika i sułtan, Angelika ja sulttaani, Angelique 5, Angelique and the Sultan, Angelique en de Sultan, Angélique és a szultán, Angelique och sultanen, Angélique og sultanen/Angélique og slavejægerne, Angélique und der Sultan, Angélique và Quốc Vương Ả Rập, Anjelik çöl melikesi, Anzelika i sultanot, I angeliki kai o soultanos, Η Αγγελική και ο σουλτάνος, Анжелик и султана, Анжеліка і султан

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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