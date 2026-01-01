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Poster of Belaya shkurka
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Belaya shkurka
6.3

Belaya shkurka

, 1968
Belaya shkurka
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Belaya shkurka
6.3

Cast

Boris Runge
Nikolay Litvinov
Tatyana Barysheva
Tatyana Barysheva
Klara Rumyanova
Klara Rumyanova
Maria Vinogradova
Tamara Dmitrieva
Director Vladimir Danilevich
Writer Yuriy Yakovlev
Composer Boris Savelyev
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 7 February 1968
Release date
7 February 1968 Russia
Also known as
Belaya shkurka, White Skin, Белая шкурка, Valge kasukas

Cartoon rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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