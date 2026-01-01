Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Belaya shkurka
6.3
Belaya shkurka
, 1968
Belaya shkurka
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.3
Cast
Boris Runge
Nikolay Litvinov
Tatyana Barysheva
Klara Rumyanova
Maria Vinogradova
Tamara Dmitrieva
Director
Vladimir Danilevich
Writer
Yuriy Yakovlev
Composer
Boris Savelyev
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1968
World premiere
7 February 1968
Release date
7 February 1968
Russia
Also known as
Belaya shkurka, White Skin, Белая шкурка, Valge kasukas
More
Cartoon rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Belaya shkurka
Ryzhaya koshka
Animation
1985, USSR
5.0
Shchenok i staraya tapochka
Animation
1987, USSR
6.0
Zhjoltyj slon
Animation
1979, USSR
6.0
Sharik-fonarik
Animation
1980, USSR
0.0
Porosyonok v kolyuchey shubke
Animation
1981, USSR
6.0
Kak shchenok uchilsya plavat
Animation
1984, USSR
6.0
Domashniy cirk
Animation
1979, USSR
5.0
Myachik i malchik
Animation
1971, USSR
6.0
Chudesa sredi bela dnya
Animation
1978, USSR
7.0
Vanusha i velikan
Animation
1993, Russia
5.0
Vanusha i kosmicheskiy pirat
Animation
1991, USSR
5.0
Prishelets Vanusha
Animation
1990, USSR
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
Trassa «More — more»
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree