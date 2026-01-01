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Poster of Barbos v gostyakh u Bobika
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Barbos v gostyakh u Bobika
6.2

Barbos v gostyakh u Bobika

, 1964
Barbos v gostyakh u Bobika
USSR / Children's, Comedy, Short / 18+
Poster of Barbos v gostyakh u Bobika
6.2
Director Vitaly Melnikov, Mikhail Shamkovich
Writer Nikolai Nosov
Composer Murad Kazhlayev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 20 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 4 January 1965
Release date
4 January 1965 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Barbos v gostyakh u Bobika, Barbos Visiting Bobik, Барбос в гостях у Бобика, Барбос в гостях у Бобіка

Film rating

6.2
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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