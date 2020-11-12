[Hogo Fogo takes a sip of the Kolaloka Lemonade]

Hogo Fogo Pah!

Sherriff Did you say... 'Pah', stranger?

Hogo Fogo Yes, 'Pah'!

Goodman 'Pah' to the Kolaloka Lemonade?

Hogo Fogo Yes, 'Pah' to the Kolaloka Lemonade!

Goodman A madman!

Sherriff An anarchist!

Hogo Fogo No, gentlemen; neither the former, nor the latter. But...

[Hogo Fogo takes his fake beard off. The Sheriff produces a "Wanted" poster from his pocket and compares the picture with Hogo Fogo at length]

Sherriff Hogo Fogo!

[Bar patrons gasp accordingly]