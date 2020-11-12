[Hogo Fogo takes a sip of the Kolaloka Lemonade]
Hogo Fogo
Pah!
Sherriff
Did you say... 'Pah', stranger?
Hogo Fogo
Yes, 'Pah'!
Goodman
'Pah' to the Kolaloka Lemonade?
Hogo Fogo
Yes, 'Pah' to the Kolaloka Lemonade!
Goodman
A madman!
Sherriff
An anarchist!
Hogo Fogo
No, gentlemen; neither the former, nor the latter. But...
[Hogo Fogo takes his fake beard off. The Sheriff produces a "Wanted" poster from his pocket and compares the picture with Hogo Fogo at length]
Sherriff
Hogo Fogo!
[Bar patrons gasp accordingly]
Hogo Fogo
Yes, Hogo Fogo, with twelve notches on the handle of my Dellinger!