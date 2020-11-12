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Poster of Lemonade Joe
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Lemonade Joe
7.4

Lemonade Joe

, 1964
Limonadovy Joe
Czechoslovakia / Romantic, Western, Comedy, Musical, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Lemonade Joe
7.4

Cast

Karel Fiala
Lemonade Joe - Salesman of Kolalok & Son
Květa Fialová
Tornado Lou - Arizona Warbler
Milos Kopecký
Horác Badman Alias 'Hogofogo'
Rudolf Deyl
Dough Badman - Owner of Trigger Whisky Saloon
Olga Schoberová
Winnifred Goodman
Bohus Záhorský
Ezra Goodman - Father
Josef Hlinomaz
Gunslinger Grimpo
Karel Effa
Pancho Kid - Gunslinger
Waldemar Matuška
Banjo Kid - Gunslinger
Eman Fiala
Pianist
Director Oldrich Lipský
Writer Jiří Brdečka, Oldrich Lipský
Composer Vlastimil Hála, Jan Rychlík
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 16 October 1964
Release date
16 October 1964 Czechoslovakia
30 June 2022 Greece
24 April 1965 Romania
26 May 1965 USSR
Production Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Limonádový Joe aneb Konská opera, Lemonade Joe, Limonádový Joe aneb Koňská opera, Limonade Joe, Limonaden-Joe, Revolveraš iz Arizone, El pistolero a go-go, Joe Cola Loca, Joe Kolaloca, Joe Limonadă, Joe limonade, Joe Limoonadi, Joe, o lemonadas, Joe, o tromokratis, Kolaloka Joe, Kolaloka Joe iliti Konjska opera, Lemonade Joe or The Horse Opera, Lemonade Joe, or the Horse Opera, Lemoniadowy Joe, Limonada Joe, Limonádé Joe, Limonadi Joe, Limunada Džo, Limunada Joe, Лимонаденият Джо, Лимонадний Джо, Лимонадный Джо, Лимонадный Джо, Или Конская Опера, レモネード・ジョー, 大俠檸檬水, Joe ο Λεμονάδας, Lemonade Joe or Horse Opera, Τζο, ο Λεμονάδας

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

[Hogo Fogo takes a sip of the Kolaloka Lemonade]
Hogo Fogo Pah!
Sherriff Did you say... 'Pah', stranger?
Hogo Fogo Yes, 'Pah'!
Goodman 'Pah' to the Kolaloka Lemonade?
Hogo Fogo Yes, 'Pah' to the Kolaloka Lemonade!
Goodman A madman!
Sherriff An anarchist!
Hogo Fogo No, gentlemen; neither the former, nor the latter. But...
[Hogo Fogo takes his fake beard off. The Sheriff produces a "Wanted" poster from his pocket and compares the picture with Hogo Fogo at length]
Sherriff Hogo Fogo!
[Bar patrons gasp accordingly]
Hogo Fogo Yes, Hogo Fogo, with twelve notches on the handle of my Dellinger!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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