[last lines]

Zdenek [Zdenek enters Peter's home to call his buddy Cenda, interrupting a family discussion] Good afternoon. Please, can you hurry? Let's go.

zednický ucen Cenda Semerád Wait! This is interesting here, comrade. This is my friend.

Petruv otec "Interesting", "Comrade". So this is interesting to you.

zednický ucen Cenda Semerád Oh no, it's not interesting at all. On the contrary.