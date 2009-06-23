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Poster of Black Peter
6.5
Black Peter - Clip
Kinoafisha Films Black Peter
6.5

Black Peter

, 1964
Cerný Petr
Czechoslovakia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Black Peter
6.5
Black Peter - Clip
Black Peter  Clip

Cast

Ladislav Jakim
ucen Petr Vanek
Pavla Martinkova
Asa Vrbová
Jan Vostrčil
Petruv otec
Pavel Sedláček
zpevák Sako
František Kosina
Vedoucí samoobsluhy
Bozena Matuskova
Petrova matka
Vladimír Pucholt
zednický ucen Cenda Semerád
Zdenek Kulhanek
Zdenek
Josef Koza
Zednický mistr
Antonín Pokorný
Zlodej
Director Milos Forman
Writer Jaroslav Papoušek, Milos Forman
Composer Jiří Šlitr
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1964
Online premiere 1 February 2020
World premiere 17 April 1964
Release date
17 April 1964 Czechoslovakia
23 November 1964 France
10 November 2022 Lithuania N13
Production Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Cerný Petr, Crni Petar, Black Peter, Černý Petr, Črni Peter, Pedro, el negro, Црн Петар, 黑彼得, Asul de pică, Black Sheep, Czarny Piotruś, Der schwarze Peter, Det svarta fåret, Fekete Péter, L'as de pique, L'asso di picche, Maça Ası, Musta Pekka, O Ás de Espadas, Pedro el negro, Pedro Oveja Negra, Pedro, o Negro, Peter and Paula, Peter and Pavia, Peter e Paula, Petros kai Paola, Sorte Peter, Svartepetter, Црни Петар/Crni Petar, Черен Петър, Черный Петр, 彼德與柏芙拉, 黑彼德, 黒いペトル, 블랙 피터, Peter and Pavla, Svarte Petter

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
7 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Black Peter - Clip
Black Peter Clip
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

[last lines]
Zdenek [Zdenek enters Peter's home to call his buddy Cenda, interrupting a family discussion] Good afternoon. Please, can you hurry? Let's go.
zednický ucen Cenda Semerád Wait! This is interesting here, comrade. This is my friend.
Petruv otec "Interesting", "Comrade". So this is interesting to you.
zednický ucen Cenda Semerád Oh no, it's not interesting at all. On the contrary.
Petruv otec You don't even know what we're talking about. You don't know what's it like. It's... it's...
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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